Why is Aljamain Sterling being so disrespected?

ThroughTheDakr

Apr 15, 2024
65
89
Just over a year ago Sterling was champion of the Bantam division and was cleaning it up. 3 solid title defenses until he lost to Omalley.

In his new FW debut, he made his appearance on UFC300... on the prelim, losing a main spot to the likes of Bore Nickal. Initially I chalked it up to it being the big 300 c00L numbers but his next fight on 310 against Evloev is AGAIN a prelim fight.

So what gives? Is he just boring? Is a Landwehr-Choi fight just more appealing?
 
Not a fan favourite due to a) not the most exiting fighting style and b)inauthentic person without charisma that tries a little bit too hard, and Landwehr has more exiting fights.
 
When Hollywood went on strike due to his bad acting.

In reality I got no issues with him. When he's on his wrappling is great.
 
He's boring, that's pretty much it.

The only time he was really marketable is when he won the title on DQ and got people mad.

It's not a respect thing, the UFC just thinks he's not that marketable, and they are probably correct.
 
Sterling vs Evloev is grappler vs grappler, they don’t want a wrestle-fest to open the main card of a PPV.

He gets paid the same regardless and if he wins he’ll be in position to get a contender fight for a title shot, so don’t feel too bad for him.

The only person he has to blame for card placement is himself for his low-risk/control-heavy fight style.
 
He fights a grinding style that fans don't like.

Personally, I'm a fan of the guy. I still remember when he was a sherbro like the rest of you guys. He's always been very responsive to fans and still to this day responds on social media more than most fighters.
 
He fights a grinding style that fans don't like.

Personally, I'm a fan of the guy. I still remember when he was a sherbro like the rest of you guys. He's always been very responsive to fans and still to this day responds on social media more than most fighters.
Yeah, he's pretty cool. I like him a lot on a personal level. But he's probably the guy that gets criticized for "backpacking" the most.
 
He's 35 (34 at the time of UFC 300) and not that popular, of course they'd give Bo Nickal the main card spot over him given they are more invested in pushing Nickal at this point than Sterling.
 
Good fighter, but content to backpack the opponent to a safe victory. Nate Landwehr might be levels below, but his fights are always fireworks. Why Nickal keeps getting main card slots, however, remains a mystery.
 
His Funk Harbor rum is trash and he thinks he’s Kid from Kid n Play
 
'Cause apparently, while people have a short memory when it comes to giving respect, people have a good memory when it comes to giving hate. They hated how he won the belt (as if it was his fault he got illegally kneed) The sheep thing to do is hate on him 'cause he was the champion. And when you combine that with the fact he's a smart grappler, that sticks to what brought him to the party, people are always gonna hate on him. People want knockouts. He's too smart to abandon his grappling. So he'll never be a fan favorite.
 
It’s standard to open a PPV with an action fight and/or a guy the UFC wants to hype.

This fight is two grapplers, Aljo is old, and Eveloev wins only by decision - what more is there to say?

This shit isn’t a meritocracy, it’s a circus run by clowns that want to make money above everything else.
 
Yeah former champ 10-1 of last 11 only lost the title & now he's down in the prelims

I know it's a business & they don't owe him anything but that seems like a bit of a slight
 
