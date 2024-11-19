Why is Aljamain Sterling being so disrespected?

ThroughTheDakr
Just over a year ago Sterling was champion of the Bantam division and was cleaning it up. 3 solid title defenses until he lost to Omalley.
In his new FW debut, he made his appearance on UFC300... on the prelim, losing a main spot to the likes of Bore Nickal. Initially I chalked it up to it being the big 300 c00L numbers but his next fight on 310 against Evloev is AGAIN a prelim fight.
So what gives? Is he just boring? Is a Landwehr-Choi fight just more appealing?
