Kron & Bryce in Main card while Sterling in Prelims?

Bryce is ranked.



Kron Gracie is 5-2 in his career, has fought once in the past 5 years and his last win was Alex Caceres nearly 6 years ago. He's gone 0-2 since then, and has never been ranked to my recollection. For comparison's sake, Alex went 7-3 since then and re-earned a ranking during that time.



No idea why this fight was even booked, let alone put on the main. Shit's a joke