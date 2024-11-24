Kron & Bryce in Main card while Sterling in Prelims?

What's happening in there?
Is it a contract thing where Sterling may have the right for a minimum amount when fighting on a main card, but no on prelims?
This is some shady s***
That's not even the worst fight on the main card. Don't forget they have Nate The Boxcar vs Hobo Choi.
You're saying Landwher vs Choi is a worse fight than Gracie vs Mitchell? You are out of your mind. Nate vs Choi will be fun as hell
Tbf the 3 most important fights in a card in order is
1. Main event
2. Co main event
3. Highlight pre lim fight
The highlight preliminary fight has more eyes on it than the early main card fights.
So Sterling is getting a bump actually.
It's a better position to be the last fight on the pre lims than any position on the main card besides the main and co main event.