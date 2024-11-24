Kron & Bryce in Main card while Sterling in Prelims?

What's happening in there?
Is it a contract thing where Sterling may have the right for a minimum amount when fighting on a main card, but no on prelims?


This is some shady s***
 
Bryce is ranked.

Kron Gracie is 5-2 in his career, has fought once in the past 5 years and his last win was Alex Caceres nearly 6 years ago. He's gone 0-2 since then, and has never been ranked to my recollection. For comparison's sake, Alex went 7-3 since then and re-earned a ranking during that time.

No idea why this fight was even booked, let alone put on the main. Shit's a joke
 
That's not even the worst fight on the main card. Don't forget they have Nate The Boxcar vs Hobo Choi.
 
Don’t mind this at all. Interesting matchup and should be a fun one to watch. Looking forward to a weird post fight interview as well.
 
Tbf the 3 most important fights in a card in order is
1. Main event
2. Co main event
3. Highlight pre lim fight

The highlight preliminary fight has more eyes on it than the early main card fights.

So Sterling is getting a bump actually.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
You're saying Landwher vs Choi is a worse fight than Gracie vs Mitchell? You are out of your mind. Nate vs Choi will be fun as hell
Rankings wise and skillwise, yes. Landwehr vs Choi might be more entertaining but they belong on the prelims, or maybe a fight night card. Gracie vs Mitchell doesn't belong on there either, but at least Mitchell is ranked unlike those other bums.
 
Aljo over here like...
2cA.gif
 
Both should be on main card with Sterling ahead of Kron but they need a boost to the prelim to attract buyers for PPV...

Kron vs Mitchell is a hella interesting fight...
 
Danuh thinks the Gracie name still sells to casuals🤡
<31>
 
Mitchell still riding the high of that twister. It was 5 years ago and his ONLY finish in the UFC.

UFC hates Sterling, there’s nothing more to it. It’s a far more worthy fight.
 
Slap in the face to Sterling and any other fighters put below them.

Kron shouldn't even be in the UFC. The guy is shit tier.

Can't strike, isn't active, and even his BJJ sucks ass in MMA. Jourdain sat in his guard non stop and Kron had no idea how to even try anything. Looked like a white belt lol.
 
What do you mean
 
