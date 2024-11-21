UFC 310 Fight card, fight order

SuperAlly
Anyone else think the fight card is weird.
Top 3 fights are a given. Title fight, major stars.
But questionable having Evloev Sterling on prelims. And maybe even Smith and Reyes. Heavier weights usually get more prestige and Smith and Reyes fought Jones for the title.
Kron Gracie on the PPV?
