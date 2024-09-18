A Tragic Death, A Town in Despair ​

Voices Unheard, Exploitation Ignored ​

A Broken System and a National Crisis ​

The labor trafficking operation run by “King George” has not only exploited vulnerable Haitian migrants, but it has also strained the resources of Springfield and created deep divisions within the community, with the fissures erupting against the vitriolic landscape of the presidential race, because now the immigrants and the locals are being exploited again, this time by the political candidates.Local residents have watched helplessly as the number of migrants skyrocketed, rental prices soared, and apartments were transformed into overcrowded tenements. Many locals have seen their medical facilities, like Rocking Horse Medical Center—which accepts Medicaid—overrun with patients, and grocery store shelves often emptied, leaving residents without basic necessities.As part of my reporting, I watched a recorded Springfield City Commission hearing from Aug. 29, 2023, where tensions finally erupted. The hearing followed a tragic accident in which a Haitian migrant, respected in the Haitian community, said the sun got in his eyes, causing a school bus to swerve and flip.Tragically, in that crash – on the first day of school, a young boy, Aiden Clark, 11, was killed, and a few dozen townspeople exploded in anger, demanding answers from the city’s leaders. The mayor at the time, Warren Copeland, a local professor, chastised the outraged citizens for their hostility. He yelled at them for speaking out of turn.At one point, a local, Mark Saunders, stepped forward and asked the commissioners if they knew about “George” and First Diversity. “You know George Ten, First Diversity Staffing owns 43 houses in Springfield. You have your landlord registry. You have a code enforcement.” He asked them to visit the houses and check the cuts George was getting from the wages of migrant workers.“It’s nothing more than indentured servitude and that’s illegal.”The commissioners and city manager acted like they were unaware of the details Saunders was providing.This didn’t go over well with locals frustrated. Saunders is a little legend in the community for the origin story on how he started driving school buses. When his daughter said she was afraid of riding the school bus (long before the crash), her dad asked her what would make her feel better. She told him: if he was behind the wheel. He learned to drive a school bus.The day of the crash, he told the commissioners, his daughter sent him a text: “Dad, it’s not us. I love you.”It was heartbreaking and painful to watch the citizenry so marginalized.Months later, in January, the mayor died of a heart attack, replaced by Rob Rue, the owner of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, which handled the services for young Aiden. Rue had been the vice mayor while this crisis had unfolded in the city.The commission’s silence over this past year marked another chapter in the growing frustration among locals who have seen their town transformed without any meaningful intervention from officials. Many suspect corruption, kickbacks and a cover-up of the exploitation that has festered for years under the watch of local authorities. City officials say they have been overwhelmed and deny the allegations of malfeasance.The exploitation of the Haitian migrants has been an open secret in Springfield for years, but few have dared to speak up. In my interviews with local residents, I learned that many people fear retribution, and their voices are silenced by the power and influence of people like Ten.The migrants, too, have been left in a precarious situation, caught between their hope for a better life in America and the brutal reality of allegedly being trafficked for labor. In this town, political and economic malpractice have collided, creating a no-win situation for everyone involved.Despite this unfortunate reality, I have also seen the kindness of Springfield’s residents and the resilience of the Haitian migrants.I met one local man, Christopher Merrill, 41, a truck driver, in the gravel parking lot of the Haitian Community Help and Support Center when I first arrived in town. It was a bit of theater at the beginning. He came in a little hot with a social media provocateur, Nick Sortor, beside him, asking difficult questions but within moments, away from the theater, I witnessed a remarkable act: a local Haitian American grandmother, Margery Koveleski, spoke to Merrill kindly and gently and honestly – Yes, it was too much that Haitians are sleeping in shifts on beds, overcharged for rentals. Yes, they needed driving lessons. No, they don’t eat cats or dogs and that would be sick if they did. Merrill responded in kind.“Can I give you a hug?” Margery asked. She is the first known person to move to Springfield, arriving here from New York City with her husband and family for a simpler life after the 9/11 attacks. Her grandmother had emigrated to New York from Haiti years earlier.“Yes,” Christopher responded.They hugged in a soft, authentic moment. When the influx of Haitians arrived as migrants, she started helping them as a translator and de facto guardian angel, one time saving a mother and her child from the traps of trafficking that had become sexual exploitation. As a local, Margery knows the town is stretched thin.A security officer for MSNBC called the police, and the scene turned awkward but everyone went home with a handshake, exchanging phone numbers to stay in touch. Margery extended her hand to Nick, and they shook hands.Over the next 72 hours, Chris drove with me block after block, sometimes in his pickup truck, introducing me to the community, sharing stories of the struggles they’ve faced and expressing compassion and care for the migrants who have arrived in Springfield. He arrived in Springfield some years ago after marrying a local when he was living in North Carolina. While separated now, they co-parent peacefully and seek a peaceful community for their daughter, 10, and other families.At one moment, Chris took me down an alley off S. Center Street. He stopped at a memorial dedicated to his friend Justin Smith, who was murdered in a local crime that went unsolved for months due to an overburdened police force stretched thin by the increasing demands of the migrant population. His body rotted naked, dumped in a red truck behind an abandoned house on S. Center Street.“What we’re witnessing in Springfield is modern-day slavery,” said Chris. “It’s not fair to the people from Haiti. And meanwhile the people of Springfield are also suffering. There isn’t enough funding to help the people of Springfield. It’s all dried up and the money is going into somebody’s wallets. Where is the money going?”During my time in Springfield, I spent hours with Haitian migrants and local families, listening to both their stories of struggle and survival. Kyle Koeler, a local businessman running for state office, told me: “I am shocked that much of what we are experiencing has been orchestrated by employment agencies who never informed our community leaders about the workers they brought to Springfield.”“While profiting off the labor of thousands of Haitians, these temp agencies failed to inform our schools, our healthcare providers, our local health department or really anyone for that matter. These types of actions bring into question whether they are operating with the best interest of our community – but even more importantly, the interest of the impoverished individuals they seem to be taking advantage of.”Today, I sat with the grandmother – Margery – who gave Chris a hug, as she and her daughter, Laura, helped Haitians in a makeshift office they set up some months ago at the back of the local Haitian grocery store on S. Limestone Street, a gathering place for migrants seeking help, amid shelves filled with Haitian favorites like homemade peanut brittle, a special vanilla flavoring and bread from Park Bakery in Lake Park, Fla. A steady stream of people arrived with soft smiles and furrowed brows, each with their own hardships.A man arrived and told Margery he needed to speak to her. “Private,” he whispered.She returned crestfallen. “Haitians are leaving,” she said. They only have their dignity, she said. And it has been trampled upon in the accusations about cats and dogs.Still, the ebb and flow of migration continues to Springfield. One Haitian woman, whose daughter and two others had been released to Mexico after a months-long journey from Haiti, desperately needed help arranging a flight for her daughter and two others to Springfield. After some technical difficulties, Laura managed to book the flight, and the woman beamed with relief when the confirmation QR code finally loaded.The three new arrivals are set to land at Dayton Airport late Wednesday morning—a small victory for her family in a long and grueling process. And, yet, a new challenge for the city, still struggling.The situation in Springfield is seen across the nation but hardly ever chronicled as it is now because of the national spotlight on the town.This story is about the human condition in this town as a symptom of a deeper malignancy.Across the country, towns like this, from California to Pennsylvania, are grappling with the consequences of labor trafficking, as vulnerable populations are preyed upon by those seeking to profit off their desperation. This is a national crisis that demands immediate attention and reform, particularly in how migrant workers are treated in these industries of exploitation and how communities are expected to silently absorb new entries while already seriously overburdened.Into a new day in this small town, it is clear that Springfield, Ohio, is a microcosm of a much larger problem. The system has failed, both in protecting the migrants who seek a better life and the local communities that bear the brunt of this unchecked exploitation.The greed of individuals like “King George” has fueled a tragic cycle of human suffering, and it is time for these injustices to be exposed and corrected in a spirit of healing, dignity and grace.What started as a bizarre claim about migrants eating pets led me to uncover the dark and disturbing truth of a labor trafficking operation. The people of Springfield, both locals and migrants, have become casualties in the pursuit of profit. The kindness and hope I witnessed stand in stark contrast to the greed and cruelty of those at the top. Springfield may be just one town, but its story reflects a national crisis of exploitation that must be addressed.As she nosed her car north on S. Limestone Street, Margery studied the sidewalks, sad but still hopeful. She is thinking of starting a nonprofit initiative, Nana’s House, in the spirit of her grandmother, who was loving and kind, so she can bring more services and support to both the Haitian and the local community, building bridges and cross-cultural understanding. I handed her daughter my phone to play with a possible graphic on my Canva account.The vision they settled on was simple, “Bridging Cultures, Building Bonds.”As Margery turned toward City Hall, she caught sight of two television reporters recording their live shots in front of their cameras. On these streets, Haitians and locals would keep crossing paths and intersecting, just as she did with Chris, the truck driver, whose friend was murdered.From behind the wheel, driving past the courthouse and police station, Margery looked ahead and said softly, “We must keep on trying. We arehuman beings.”