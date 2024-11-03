Crime Why are US service members/veterans who become right-wing domestic terrorists usually marines?

Obviously it's not always marines. There was the Coast Guard lieutenant who was stockpiling arms and ammunition while making a hitlist of democratic politicians, and the pvt. in the 173rd airborne division who was a member of the Order of Nine Angles who leaked info in the hopes of getting his whole platoon wiped out, but more often than not, it's marines.

For example, there's Tyler Dykes, a J6er, and member of Neo-Nazi accelerationist group The Base, Lcpl. Vasillos Pistollis, who was a member of Atomwaffen, and Christopher Pohlhaus, a member of the Neo-Nazi group "Blood Tribe" who was largely responsible for the rumors of Hatian migrants eating cats in Springfield Ohio. Jesus fuck, the USMC needs to do better vetting.
 
I want to argue against this...but the government had to order us to stop putting heads on spikes and drinking cobra blood. So yeah, the process may need a little fine tuning
 
