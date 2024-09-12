Bomb threats reported at multiple buildings in Springfield, Ohio A bomb threat has prompted a major police response in Springfield, Ohio, on Thursday morning, according to the city commission office.

It would be a hell of a coincidence if they weren't connected. I have to wonder what drove the MAGAt/MAGAts to do this? Was it simply animal welfare, or were they just pissed that authorities contradicted Trump, and now they want to kill them for it? Most likely the latter.