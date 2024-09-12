HOLA
Though it is not yet known if they are connected, the threat comes after baseless rumors spread online in the wake of viral social media posts claiming Haitian migrants were abducting people's pets in Springfield order to eat them. The rumors were amplified by right-wing politicians, including former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance.
"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs," Trump said at Tuesday night’s presidential debate. The people that came in, they're eating the cats, they're eating, they're eating the pets of the people that live there.”
A spokesperson for the city of Springfield told ABC News these claims are false, and that there have been "no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals in the immigrant community."
It would be a hell of a coincidence if they weren't connected. I have to wonder what drove the MAGAt/MAGAts to do this? Was it simply animal welfare, or were they just pissed that authorities contradicted Trump, and now they want to kill them for it? Most likely the latter.
Bomb threats reported at multiple buildings in Springfield, Ohio
A bomb threat has prompted a major police response in Springfield, Ohio, on Thursday morning, according to the city commission office.
It would be a hell of a coincidence if they weren't connected. I have to wonder what drove the MAGAt/MAGAts to do this? Was it simply animal welfare, or were they just pissed that authorities contradicted Trump, and now they want to kill them for it? Most likely the latter.
