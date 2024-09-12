Crime Bomb threats reported at multiple locations in Springfield Ohio

Though it is not yet known if they are connected, the threat comes after baseless rumors spread online in the wake of viral social media posts claiming Haitian migrants were abducting people's pets in Springfield order to eat them. The rumors were amplified by right-wing politicians, including former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance.

"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs," Trump said at Tuesday night’s presidential debate. The people that came in, they're eating the cats, they're eating, they're eating the pets of the people that live there.”

A spokesperson for the city of Springfield told ABC News these claims are false, and that there have been "no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals in the immigrant community."
Bomb threats reported at multiple buildings in Springfield, Ohio

A bomb threat has prompted a major police response in Springfield, Ohio, on Thursday morning, according to the city commission office.
It would be a hell of a coincidence if they weren't connected. I have to wonder what drove the MAGAt/MAGAts to do this? Was it simply animal welfare, or were they just pissed that authorities contradicted Trump, and now they want to kill them for it? Most likely the latter.
 
To be fair my Mom would happily wipe an entire City off a map if she thought someone was harming cats. She wouldn't even think about anyone's race or ethnicity, though.
 
Sinister said:
To be fair my Mom would happily wipe an entire City off a map if she thought someone was harming cats. She wouldn't even think about anyone's race or ethnicity, though.
So would mine. Hates humans, loves cats.

Hell...maybe this was my mom? She didn't handle the debate well. "THEY PROGAMMED KAMALA!!!!" I don't even know what she meant by that but OK mom, lol.
 
If you're against eating cats you're a white supremacist imo.
 
Barteh said:
If you're against eating cats you're a white supremacist imo.
If you think "Haitian immigrants are eating cats" is true without a shred of evidence, you are.
 
Bomb threats happen every week in America

Only news worthy due to the migrants
 
Barteh said:
If you're against eating cats you're a white supremacist imo.
umm. OK.

I think it's more likely "if you call in a bomb threat because authorities said your Dear Leader's conspiracy theory isn't true, you're in a cult."
 
