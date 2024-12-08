Shavkat/Garry was great - Don't listen to the fools who say it wasn't

This wasn't a bad fight or an off night for either guy. Both looked how they always look. This is sometimes what happens when you have two high level undefeated killers in their prime going at it. Neither is really able to dominate or shut the other one down. That's not a fault of either guy or something they necessarily did wrong. It's a testament to how good and evenly matched they are. Unfortunately that doesn't always translate to the best fight in terms of action. But it felt like what a prime vs prime, 0 vs 0 fight should be. I enjoyed it.