Shavkat/Garry was great - Don't listen to the fools who say it wasn't

Adamant

Adamant

PEDs should be legal in combat sports
@Steel
Joined
Nov 8, 2009
Messages
30,421
Reaction score
12,708
This wasn't a bad fight or an off night for either guy. Both looked how they always look. This is sometimes what happens when you have two high level undefeated killers in their prime going at it. Neither is really able to dominate or shut the other one down. That's not a fault of either guy or something they necessarily did wrong. It's a testament to how good and evenly matched they are. Unfortunately that doesn't always translate to the best fight in terms of action. But it felt like what a prime vs prime, 0 vs 0 fight should be. I enjoyed it.
 
The first 2 rounds were about as boring as a fight can be. Rounds 3-5 were okay. Overall the fight didn’t live up to the hype it had placed on it. C grade fight entertainment wise imo
 
Was not great, I am going to go off my own experience, as I always do. The fight was not great. How are you telling me how to perceive something, while telling me those who disagree are people I should not listen to? Stop trying to be different.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
I was pulling for shavkat but ended up hoping garry would get the submission simply because of the boring ass wall-n-stall shavkat pulled.
Click to expand...
I kinda felt the same, I was hoping Shavkat would get the W, but after 4 rounds of wall and stall, Garry brought the only excitement to the fight......plus Sherdog would have been on meltdown if he got that sub
 
It was to be expected: both afraid to lose the 0 (and Shav also risking his already booked title shot), both dangerous strikers, both very respectful of the other’s skills … it went exactly as it was logical.

Shav will be much more aggressive in his title fight as it becomes a “nothing to lose” all-in situation, and Garry will also be much more aggressive in his next fight as he will want to prove he’s still a title contender.
 
I don’t know about great, it was ok. Technical but pretty slow paced. When guys have some familiarity with each other, that often happens.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Shavkat “Mario Bautista” Rakmanov fought like a bitch and Ian Garry was scared to engage. Trash fight
 
I very much enjoyed it. Anyone who didnt is a casual.

Congrats, casuals!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
Why is no one talking about the upcoming Shavkat vs. Ian Garry fight?
Replies
19
Views
572
pick999
pick999
MigitAs
Fail to see how Ian Garry gets past Belal or Shavkat.
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
chinarice
chinarice
svmr_db
  • Poll
Media Joaquin Buckley throws his name in the Shavkat sweepstakes - who should get the fight?
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
payton
Belal on the Reason Behind ufc Reluctance to Pit Shavkat Against Kamaru Usman
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
Cheese_&_mma_lover
It needs to be Buckley vs Belal
Replies
9
Views
424
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,141
Messages
56,629,974
Members
175,317
Latest member
Gyges

Share this page

Back
Top