Yup. He should be next. And shouldn’t risk his TS because of the UFC lollygagging with making title fights happen.



It’s June, and there is no reason barring serious injury, that the winner of Edwards/Belal can’t defend against Shavkat on the December ppv. Or at the very least. The first ppv of 2025.



But to risk the TS, on an unnecessary fight with a top ten fighter is dangerous. Ask Tony, Justin, and several other fighters how dangerous any fight can be. While you are the next fighter in line.