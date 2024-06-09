  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Shavkat: Colby and Usman don't want the smoke so I'm waiting for a title shot

He really hasn't done enough to earn a title fight imo but if nobody will fight him its probably the only option.

JDM won't be back for quite some time it seems. Horrible luck. Was really looking forward to that fight.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Click to expand...
I was preemptively calling it the fight of the year, but we'll get that scrap one day, too good not to happen!
No other fights really make sense for him outside of a title shot, colby, or Usman. JDM was in the works, Giblert is next under him, Ian Garry won't take that fight unless it's for a title I assume, and I don't want them to feed Sean "Wayne" Brady to Shavkat and kill his momentum.
 
"His" tweets always feel so incredibly unauthentic.. which they probably are.. guessing his manager doing all that.

I think it would do him great if he made a video with his smartphone where he briefly talked about what he think Usman/Colby are doing and what he wants then have some asshole put subtitles on it.

Or fucking put a note on an eagles foot or whatever he uses instead of smartphones..
 
usernamee said:
Click to expand...
Yea, I'm guessing it's one of his managers (Daniel Rubenstein and Sayat Abdrakhmanov) hamming it up like most of the foreign guys. He has a youtube channel but isn't very active on it unfortunately.
 
Yup. He should be next. And shouldn’t risk his TS because of the UFC lollygagging with making title fights happen.

It’s June, and there is no reason barring serious injury, that the winner of Edwards/Belal can’t defend against Shavkat on the December ppv. Or at the very least. The first ppv of 2025.

But to risk the TS, on an unnecessary fight with a top ten fighter is dangerous. Ask Tony, Justin, and several other fighters how dangerous any fight can be. While you are the next fighter in line.
 
colby had 3 title opportunities, didn't make any of it, just because he's american, this destroyer deserves a chance
 
1717957925759.png

Shavkat vs Usman has been the most obvious fight to make for quite some time now but Usman clearly doesn't want it. Shavkat's kinda at that point where he's racked up enough wins that if it's not a title shot next it needs to atleast be a big name that can put him over.
 
Portland8242 said:
View attachment 1047192

Shavkat vs Usman has been the most obvious fight to make for quite some time now but Usman clearly doesn't want it. Shavkat's kinda at that point where he's racked up enough wins that if it's not a title shot next it needs to atleast be a big name that can put him over.
Click to expand...
It should be taken as a forfeit, meaning Shavkat takes over the #1 ranking and Usman moves to #3
 
What’s he going to do when the fight is close and there’s a rematch?
 
