I was preemptively calling it the fight of the year, but we'll get that scrap one day, too good not to happen!He really hasn't done enough to earn a title fight imo but if nobody will fight him its probably the only option.
JDM won't be back for quite some time it seems. Horrible luck. Was really looking forward to that fight.
Yea, I'm guessing it's one of his managers (Daniel Rubenstein and Sayat Abdrakhmanov) hamming it up like most of the foreign guys. He has a youtube channel but isn't very active on it unfortunately."His" tweets always feel so incredibly unauthentic.. which they probably are.. guessing his manager doing all that.
I think it would do him great if he made a video with his smartphone where he briefly talked about what he think Usman/Colby are doing and what he wants then have some asshole put subtitles on it.
Or fucking put a note on an eagles foot or whatever he uses instead of smartphones..
It should be taken as a forfeit, meaning Shavkat takes over the #1 ranking and Usman moves to #3View attachment 1047192
Shavkat vs Usman has been the most obvious fight to make for quite some time now but Usman clearly doesn't want it. Shavkat's kinda at that point where he's racked up enough wins that if it's not a title shot next it needs to atleast be a big name that can put him over.