Shavkat and Garry both have fight lined up

Could they be fighting each other?
Don't throw Usman into the same category as Colby. He hasn't ducked anyone. The only reason people are talking about him is because Belal name-dropped him. He stepped in on late notice to fight Khamzat a weight class up.it should be shavkat vs belal
usman can fuck off trying to skip the line. if he is so afraid of the new breed, take a fight with the colby is he terrified of the new breed.
garry should be fighting usman/colby next. if those 2 want to squat rank, then throw edwards in there as well.
This era of ww from woodley to usman/leon was by far the worst and full of divas. the sooner we move on from it the better.
Why would you use all those first names and not belalEither each other
or Shavkat/Muhammad
Ian/Usman (May try do Ian/Colby for November, as Colby said he has a fight)
Then again, after their 'altercation' on the podcast, we probably will see Muhammad/Usman
Noticed how vague this is, and that I really have no idea ahhaa
He didn't remember the name
Usman isn’t first name
Couldn't remember it...
