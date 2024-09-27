Shavkat and Garry both have fight lined up

it should be shavkat vs belal



usman can fuck off trying to skip the line. if he is so afraid of the new breed, take a fight with the colby is he terrified of the new breed.



garry should be fighting usman/colby next. if those 2 want to squat rank, then throw edwards in there as well.



This era of ww from woodley to usman/leon was by far the worst and full of divas. the sooner we move on from it the better.