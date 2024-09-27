Shavkat and Garry both have fight lined up

Shavkat is fighting Belal and that is final...
c44427614659e694b30e3b680770f9e2.jpg
 
Either each other

or Shavkat/Muhammad

Ian/Usman (May try do Ian/Colby for November, as Colby said he has a fight)

Then again, after their 'altercation' on the podcast, we probably will see Muhammad/Usman


Noticed how vague this is, and that I really have no idea ahhaa
 
it should be shavkat vs belal

usman can fuck off trying to skip the line. if he is so afraid of the new breed, take a fight with the colby is he terrified of the new breed.

garry should be fighting usman/colby next. if those 2 want to squat rank, then throw edwards in there as well.

This era of ww from woodley to usman/leon was by far the worst and full of divas. the sooner we move on from it the better.
 
Don't throw Usman into the same category as Colby. He hasn't ducked anyone. The only reason people are talking about him is because Belal name-dropped him. He stepped in on late notice to fight Khamzat a weight class up.
 
Why would you use all those first names and not belal
 
I would not be surprised if the fight was Shavkat vs. Garry for the title shot. I say that because when people first become champion it seems like some champions like to take extended amounts of time off more than they would normally. I could see Belal doing that because if he loses there is no way the UFC is giving him an instant rematch.
 
Huh. I haven't seen Garry/Usman suggested before, but that would be a damn interesting fight.
 
