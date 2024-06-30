  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Ian Garry Calls Out Shavkat Rakhmonov and Shavkat Savagely Responds

Shavkat is too steep of a climb for Garry. It’s too soon. From what I’ve seen in his last 3 fights, he’ll get his ass kicked in and it’ll be another finish for Shavkat. That fence clinch wall and stall won’t work on Shavkat. He’ll pull him to the ground and choke him out.
 
I can't hate on Ian for this. Most people run from that guy, but he wants to fight him.

W for BBL Garry
 
1. Shavkat didn't write that.
2. Respect for calling out the scariest guy in the division.
3. Shavkat would probably steamroll Garry.
 
Black9 said:
I think Shavkat is a tier above, but not sure why nobodies calling for him vs JDM.

That would be a barnburner of a fight.
Click to expand...
JDM’s arguably done enough to fight above Ian. imo. He’s getting past strikers and grapplers. Ian has been just eking by with lacklustre decisions.
 
Ian is very good, despite popular opinion. Well rounded, and actually fought smart tonight. I think Shav murders him though.
 
