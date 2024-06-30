Brady would be great choice.Shavkhat is several tiers above Ian.
Ian Garry should fight winner of Burns & Brady next.
Shavkhat is several tiers above Ian.
Ian Garry should fight winner of Burns & Brady next.
I think Shavkat is a tier above, but not sure why nobodies calling for him vs JDM.Brady would be great choice.
JDM’s arguably done enough to fight above Ian. imo. He’s getting past strikers and grapplers. Ian has been just eking by with lacklustre decisions.I think Shavkat is a tier above, but not sure why nobodies calling for him vs JDM.
That would be a barnburner of a fight.
Fair but his actions will inevitably relay that.Funny that people think Shavkat actually wrote that.