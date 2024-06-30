How Does Garry Match Up With The Top 5 Of The Division?

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
@Brown
- Joined
- May 10, 2022
- Messages
- 4,010
- Reaction score
- 7,630
After tonight it seems pretty obvious that Garry wil now be in the top 5 @ Welterweight.
How you think he fairs in these matchups?
Garry v JDM
Garry v Covington
Garry v Shavkat
Garry v Muhammad
Garry v Usman.
In my humble opinion I think Shavkat kills Ian.
Colby is on his way out to me honestly but I still think he could grind Garry out for 3-5 rounds.
JDM is an interesting matchup since both are strikers, Garry does have the more diverse arsenal of strikes but JDM has more power I think and great submission defence.
What do you think
How you think he fairs in these matchups?
Garry v JDM
Garry v Covington
Garry v Shavkat
Garry v Muhammad
Garry v Usman.
In my humble opinion I think Shavkat kills Ian.
Colby is on his way out to me honestly but I still think he could grind Garry out for 3-5 rounds.
JDM is an interesting matchup since both are strikers, Garry does have the more diverse arsenal of strikes but JDM has more power I think and great submission defence.
What do you think