How Does Garry Match Up With The Top 5 Of The Division?

After tonight it seems pretty obvious that Garry wil now be in the top 5 @ Welterweight.





How you think he fairs in these matchups?



Garry v JDM



Garry v Covington



Garry v Shavkat



Garry v Muhammad



Garry v Usman.



In my humble opinion I think Shavkat kills Ian.



Colby is on his way out to me honestly but I still think he could grind Garry out for 3-5 rounds.



JDM is an interesting matchup since both are strikers, Garry does have the more diverse arsenal of strikes but JDM has more power I think and great submission defence.



What do you think