How Does Garry Match Up With The Top 5 Of The Division?

After tonight it seems pretty obvious that Garry wil now be in the top 5 @ Welterweight.


How you think he fairs in these matchups?

Garry v JDM

Garry v Covington

Garry v Shavkat

Garry v Muhammad

Garry v Usman.

In my humble opinion I think Shavkat kills Ian.

Colby is on his way out to me honestly but I still think he could grind Garry out for 3-5 rounds.

JDM is an interesting matchup since both are strikers, Garry does have the more diverse arsenal of strikes but JDM has more power I think and great submission defence.

What do you think
 
Da Speeit said:
JDM is the fight to make and Dollar McGregor has absolooootly nutttiinnn for him
Click to expand...
It would be a great fight because they’re both strikers with great technique.

Garry as I said has more diverse strikes but Jack has a bit more power and combination punching.
 
He gets finished by everyone in the top 5 except for Burns.

Garry beats Colby because he doesn’t have the pace anymore.
Usman easily UD’s Garry.
 
Not well. He's slick but lacks power and seems like he might be a bit fragile. Maybe he could beat JDM but I think the power would get to him at some point. Colby is better on the ground and has similar stamina as well as a good chin. Shavkat kills him. Usman seems like he might be out of his prime so maybe he could outpoint him.
 
