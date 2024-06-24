Jawth said: I think Bullet vs. Bo makes a lot of sense. Click to expand...

It does. I dont know why anyone wouldnt think that is a great one to put on.People bag on Shara for having bad wrestling. Soooooo.. should he be PROTECTED from someone with GOOD wrestling??? Isnt that what everyone is already bitching about?People also are bagging on BO for taking on a guy with poor TDD. So the fuck what?!!! thats what he should be doing! Esp since Shara seems keen on taking this fight also!Fucking nerds dont even know what you want anymore.Shaddup ya fuckin nerds!