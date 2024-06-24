Conor would never get in there with the Bullet. He's too rich to fight a psycho like this.lmao.
I do think the Kevin Holland fight makes sense though.
It is also very popular. We make fun of Chandler waiting for it, bet there is a bunch of fighters willing to wait in his stead.Calling out Conor in 2024 is a cry for help.
I mean he is there, and it would be huge for up and comers like Shara to get a fight like that. Its all about the money and the attention. It's not like they got a gun to Nick's head. He is the one trying to get fights.Fighters should be fined for calling out Nick Diaz
Basically everyone. Even Islam is willing to do it too.
It does. I dont know why anyone wouldnt think that is a great one to put on.I think Bullet vs. Bo makes a lot of sense.
