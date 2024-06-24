  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Shara Bullet wants Conor Mcgregor or Nick Diaz next

giphy.webp
 
Which fighter won't fight Conor, I bet you get a yes from everyone FLW and up to weigh in at whatever weight they can. You might even get some WMMA fighters who want Conor.
 
Fighters should be fined for calling out Nick Diaz
I mean he is there, and it would be huge for up and comers like Shara to get a fight like that. Its all about the money and the attention. It's not like they got a gun to Nick's head. He is the one trying to get fights.
 
It is also very popular. We make fun of Chandler waiting for it, bet there is a bunch of fighters willing to wait in his stead.
Basically everyone. Even Islam is willing to do it too.
 
I think Bullet vs. Bo makes a lot of sense.
 
I think Bullet vs. Bo makes a lot of sense.
It does. I dont know why anyone wouldnt think that is a great one to put on.


People bag on Shara for having bad wrestling. Soooooo.. should he be PROTECTED from someone with GOOD wrestling??? Isnt that what everyone is already bitching about?

People also are bagging on BO for taking on a guy with poor TDD. So the fuck what?!!! thats what he should be doing! Esp since Shara seems keen on taking this fight also!

Fucking nerds dont even know what you want anymore.


Shaddup ya fuckin nerds!
 
Calling out Conor in 2024 is a cry for help.
I dont know why you would after seeing what chandler is going through, by the time he fight next his hairline is gonna be 7 inches further back
 
