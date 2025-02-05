  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

If Shara Bullet gets poked in his prosthetic eye is it still a foul?

No idea if getting your prosthesis poked into the back of your eyesocket is painful or not. What if Shara wants to take the full five minutes? Are we good with that?

What if Shara's opponent gets temporarily blinded in one eye by blood from a cut but can still see just fine out of the other eye? Look, from a fighter safety standpoint, I want everybody to leave the cage with at least as many working eyes as they entered with. But giving Shara a win by "TKO - doctor's stoppage (cut)" in this scenario feels pretty unfair.
 
