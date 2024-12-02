U think this headlines over Izzy vs Imavov?Before the Volkov fight I would have been 100% on Pav. Still think he's the favorite here.
And of course it's Rozenstruick headlining a fight night lol. I think he holds the record now.
I don't know if Izzy's fighting there, is it confirmed? Izzy on a fight night sounds strange.
I see. I was just going by wiki. Having Izzy on this card when there's an Aussie card in Feb does feel weird.
On Sherdog's card, this is the main.
Feels super out of place, but on the other hand it's Saudi Arabia so who knows
On Sherdog's card, this is the main.
I see. I was just going by wiki. Having Izzy on this card when there's an Aussie card in Feb does feel weird.
The wiki's only source for the fight is a page from Voice of Nigeria. While it's certainly possible, I doubt the UFC puts Izzy on a fight night card, especially with an Aussie card right around the corner. I have not seen anything from the UFC confirming Izzy/Imavov.
Very true!
What's interesting is I looked through his article history (briefly) and from November 21st he has this article that says Pavlovich vs Roz is happening. Is this man a source? Does he have some Arabian contacts not many other people are privy too in the Western world?
Yea, I saw that too. Could just be gym scuttlebutt he picks up, rumors, or, if it turns out that Izzy is actually headlining, then we know our man Samuel CHIMEZIE Isaiah has inside info at least part of the time. Before today, were there any public announcements for Pav vs Jarzinho?
