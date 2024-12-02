WoozyFailGuy said: The wiki's only source for the fight is a page from Voice of Nigeria. While it's certainly possible, I doubt the UFC puts Izzy on a fight night card, especially with an Aussie card right around the corner. I have not seen anything from the UFC confirming Izzy/Imavov. Click to expand...

Adesanya vs. Imavov Headlines UFC Riyadh Event Israel Adesanya will headline UFC's second Fight Night event in Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2025, facing Nassourdine Imavov at The Venue in Riyadh. This pivota

What's interesting is I looked through his article history (briefly) and from November 21st he has this article that says Pavlovich vs Roz is happening. Is this man a source? Does he have some Arabian contacts not many other people are privy too in the Western world?