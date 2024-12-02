News Sergei Pavlovich vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik | Feb 2025 in Saudi Arabia

Before the Volkov fight I would have been 100% on Pav. Still think he's the favorite here.
And of course it's Rozenstruick headlining a fight night lol. I think he holds the record now.
 
U think this headlines over Izzy vs Imavov?
 
I see. I was just going by wiki. Having Izzy on this card when there's an Aussie card in Feb does feel weird.
Why does this wiki say Adesanya vs Imavov is an announced fight for this event? Is that the headliner did I miss something?

UFC Fight Night 250 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
The wiki's only source for the fight is a page from Voice of Nigeria. While it's certainly possible, I doubt the UFC puts Izzy on a fight night card, especially with an Aussie card right around the corner. I have not seen anything from the UFC confirming Izzy/Imavov.

Feels super out of place, but on the other hand it's Saudi Arabia so who knows
Very true!
 
The wiki's only source for the fight is a page from Voice of Nigeria. While it's certainly possible, I doubt the UFC puts Izzy on a fight night card, especially with an Aussie card right around the corner. I have not seen anything from the UFC confirming Izzy/Imavov.
What's interesting is I looked through his article history (briefly) and from November 21st he has this article that says Pavlovich vs Roz is happening. Is this man a source? Does he have some Arabian contacts not many other people are privy too in the Western world?

von.gov.ng

Adesanya vs. Imavov Headlines UFC Riyadh Event

Israel Adesanya will headline UFC's second Fight Night event in Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2025, facing Nassourdine Imavov at The Venue in Riyadh. This pivota
von.gov.ng von.gov.ng
 
Yea, I saw that too. Could just be gym scuttlebutt he picks up, rumors, or, if it turns out that Izzy is actually headlining, then we know our man Samuel CHIMEZIE Isaiah has inside info at least part of the time. Before today, were there any public announcements for Pav vs Jarzinho?
 
