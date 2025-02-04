650lb Sumo
Already a dominant and hurtful striker, Sergei has evolved to add a grappling dimension to his game! His wrestling, clinch work, takedowns and top control were on show on Saturday.
Of course you don't need takedowns, if your opponent is so scared of your punches he just throws himself on his back.
Still Sergei not only got the better of the standup against a vicious KO artist, he was able to initiate and dominate the clinch, score two takedowns and rack up 6:17 of suffocating top control, raining down strikes.
Double-threat D1 Pavlovich is very bad news for the HW division, and this win puts Sergei right back in the title picture.
I think he deserves Gane next. Otherwise... Jailton?