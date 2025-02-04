Did my picks sucked? YeahBut i knew Pavlovich was going to a decision.People is arguing the fight was a snooze fest... But dude... Those are (were since Bigi Boi was cut) the two heaviest hitters in the division... and both have been finished very little in their career.Fight was wrote decision all over.You can't have dudes go full "rock'em sock'em robots" just because they have lots of finishes in their career lolAnyway. Pavlovich is like Aspinall: Had some wrestling background but never really showed it. Now he showed it and everyone is saying: duh! boring! ugh