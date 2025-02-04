  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Rewatch D1 Pavlovich has arrived. The HW division is in DANGER!

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
10,062
Reaction score
24,313
Sergei-Pavlovich-def.-Jairzinho-Rozenstruik-UFC-Fight-Night-250b-via-UFC.png


Already a dominant and hurtful striker, Sergei has evolved to add a grappling dimension to his game! His wrestling, clinch work, takedowns and top control were on show on Saturday.

Of course you don't need takedowns, if your opponent is so scared of your punches he just throws himself on his back.

<seedat>

Still Sergei not only got the better of the standup against a vicious KO artist, he was able to initiate and dominate the clinch, score two takedowns and rack up 6:17 of suffocating top control, raining down strikes.

Double-threat D1 Pavlovich is very bad news for the HW division, and this win puts Sergei right back in the title picture.

sergei-pavlovich-ufc-fight-night-250.jpg


I think he deserves Gane next. Otherwise... Jailton?
 
I know there are several sherdoggers that would get the better of grappling with the guy the ufc just cut. It's very unimpressive.
 
rozenstruik has some of the worst takedown defense in the UFC, sergei wrestling isn't that impressive, overeem already dominated him in that area and since then he couldn't take down volkov
 
He's been exposed as a one dimensional striker and a sub standard grappler. He's finished.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
After Saturday's stinker he should drop in the rankings.
119459-4597680.png


Did my picks sucked? Yeah
But i knew Pavlovich was going to a decision.
People is arguing the fight was a snooze fest... But dude... Those are (were since Bigi Boi was cut) the two heaviest hitters in the division... and both have been finished very little in their career.
Fight was wrote decision all over.
You can't have dudes go full "rock'em sock'em robots" just because they have lots of finishes in their career lol

Anyway. Pavlovich is like Aspinall: Had some wrestling background but never really showed it. Now he showed it and everyone is saying: duh! boring! ugh
 
His fight against Black Beast was atrocious but I mainly see the responsibility on Black Beast side for not doing shit
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
His fight against Black Beast was atrocious but I mainly see the responsibility on Black Beast side for not doing shit
He gave black beast a good k.o....he's ok for the heavyweight division....he's still young too. about 32 if i'm right.
 
His fight against Black Beast was atrocious but I mainly see the responsibility on Black Beast side for not doing shit
Versez said:
He gave black beast a good k.o....he's ok for the heavyweight division....he's still young too. about 32 if i'm right.
last time i checked that fight went decision last Saturday
 
