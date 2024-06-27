PrideNverDies
Not really. He wins to champ. So being careful vs same size same caliber guys is a winning tactic for him. If he can get something out of the spar by making it extremely hard he will. Cause he didn't take most the damage. He won't spar Alex like this. Sort of like Jake Paul hiring guys to practice his knocking out skills and increase his comfidence.Sean has a split personality.
He spars like he should fight and fights like how he should spar.
Everyone knows Sean is a bitch who spars hard but fights like practice. All while talking about wanting to bleed for you guys.Sean’s a punk for those little to no padding hammer fists. He’s doing it to a much lighter sparring partner, that’s atrocious gym etiquette. He’s a hoe for that shit. It was the last round and I counted 3 or 4 that landed flush on the back of his sparring partners head. That shit is just foul. It was great sparring for both fighters aside from that round.