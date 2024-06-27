  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Sean Strickland vs K1 kickboxer Rukiya Anpo full fight

Crazy to me that he's much more willing to cause and receive injury during training where no one gets paid as opposed to in the octagon where he's actually getting paid
 
Sean’s a punk for those little to no padding hammer fists. He’s doing it to a much lighter sparring partner, that’s atrocious gym etiquette. He’s a hoe for that shit. It was the last round and I counted 3 or 4 that landed flush on the back of his sparring partners head. That shit is just foul. It was great sparring for both fighters aside from that round.
 
Sean has a split personality.

He spars like he should fight and fights like how he should spar.
Not really. He wins to champ. So being careful vs same size same caliber guys is a winning tactic for him. If he can get something out of the spar by making it extremely hard he will. Cause he didn't take most the damage. He won't spar Alex like this. Sort of like Jake Paul hiring guys to practice his knocking out skills and increase his comfidence.

You are thinking from the perspective of fan who wants to see action. He thinks about winning.
 
Sean’s a punk for those little to no padding hammer fists. He’s doing it to a much lighter sparring partner, that’s atrocious gym etiquette. He’s a hoe for that shit. It was the last round and I counted 3 or 4 that landed flush on the back of his sparring partners head. That shit is just foul. It was great sparring for both fighters aside from that round.
Everyone knows Sean is a bitch who spars hard but fights like practice. All while talking about wanting to bleed for you guys.
 
Good early.

40lb advantage behind that jab is brutal.

Agree that he went too hard in the last rd. Hammerfists uncalled for.

I guess the dude wanted the spar. He always had the option to take a knee if it got too rough. He kept winging, and he landed a few.

Not the best look, but whatever.
 
No headgear
Pooch belly
Mentally unstable

Straighten yourself out Sean and maybe you will achieve more
 
main-qimg-ac2126550ed56eb71a63b376f2b5d4ed
 
Not afraid to swing when its a LW in a comically tiny cage, apparently.
 
Anpo is a dog, I loved his fight with Noiri even if he was finished.
 
Mann, that Anpo has Mega-Dog in him! Anpo should never have Any reservations about fighting Anyone in his weight class. He absolutely more than held his own the entire time against the much bigger and non-holding-back Strickland.

Sad AF to see Strickland was being way more savage in that sparring session than I ever remember seeing him in ANY fight (except in the last seconds of the last round against Izzy). Very little doubt in my mind DDP would not have got the title if Strickland battled the same way he did against Anpo.
 
