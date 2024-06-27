Mann, that Anpo has Mega-Dog in him! Anpo should never have Any reservations about fighting Anyone in his weight class. He absolutely more than held his own the entire time against the much bigger and non-holding-back Strickland.



Sad AF to see Strickland was being way more savage in that sparring session than I ever remember seeing him in ANY fight (except in the last seconds of the last round against Izzy). Very little doubt in my mind DDP would not have got the title if Strickland battled the same way he did against Anpo.