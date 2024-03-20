News Sean Strickland urges Jon Jones to fight Tom Aspinall; advises Conor McGregor to retire

maxresdefault.jpg


Former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently weighed in on Jon Jones and Conor McGregor’s future in the Octagon.



Jones is sitting on the sidelines recovering from surgery with no timeline in sight for his heavyweight title defense. Despite multiple callouts from interim champ Tom Aspinall, “Bones” is expected to defend his strap against Stipe Miocic who hasn’t fought since 2021.

Aspinall recently had a run-in with Jones at the Arnold Sports Festival in Birmingham, England, which turned slightly awkward as “Bones” removed the Englishman’s hand from his shoulder and refused to pose for a face-off picture with the interim champion.

While Strickland (28-6) didn’t watch the interaction, he seemingly doesn’t have a high opinion of Jones in general.

“Eh, you know, at the end of the day, dude, Jon Jones is a piece of sh*t,” Strickland told the Schmo. “I know that the whole world knows that we don’t need to reiterate his past. He needs to sack up, fight [Tom] Aspinall, and fuc*ing just get this sh*t done.”

Meanwhile, McGregor has been out of action since breaking his leg in a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. While “Notorious” returned to the promotion’s drug testing pool in October last year, a communications breakdown with brass seems to be the reason behind the extended delay in his return. McGregor even recently expressed frustration over a communication gap with the UFC while plotting matchups against Poirier and Nate Diaz. However, Strickland isn’t too excited about the Irishman’s return to action and believes no one is either:

Sean Strickland Urges Jon Jones to Fight Tom Aspinall; Advises Conor McGregor to Retire

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently weighed in on Jon Jones and Conor McGregor’s future in the Octagon.
Is Sean Right?

Jones vs Aspinall next?

Conor should retire?

Shut up and fight?

Screenshot_2023_09_08_at_10.39.29_AM.0.png
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
He's right about Conor.

He's also right about Aspinall vs Jones.

He should also shut up and fight sir.
 
Jones should come back when he's healed. I'd rather see Aspinal than Stipe, but if he and Stipe both want that fight I think they've earned the right to have it.

Conor should retire. There's not much left to prove, and even if there was he's likely past the point of proving it.

Still, I don't think either man needs Strickland's career advice.
 
Yes on both counts.

Aspinall vs Jones is a mega fight, Conor is completely washed mentally.
 
Good points all around. I was honestly rethink my position and maybe she was not so bad. After all, Sean Tarzan was show Nina she make more money with mouth than breast divide.

Our discourse brings #Progress !

Screenshot_20240308-075645~2.png

🚫🍖🐄🐮
 
