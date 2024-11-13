  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Ronaldo Jacare would be the MW toughest fighter for Chimaev prime for prime

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
871
Reaction score
578
I can't imagine a tougher fighter for Khamnzat in MW history. He would be a powerful version of Gilbert Burns, with more physicall strenght and knockout power. I don't think Chimaev would be comfortable to work on his guard and on foot I think Jacaré could hold himself
yourself

Only Silva and Souza would be 50/50 against Khamzat among all MW history in my opinion
 
Last edited:
ElCasca said:
I feel like Burns was a better striker.
The worst stylistically matchup for Khamzat is prime Romero imo
Click to expand...
Burns is for sure a better striker, but I dont know that that would matter as much. Jacare hit hard and was good enough to land on Khamzat. I would definitly favor Khamzat to win on points though.

I think you are right, Yoel could be a nightmare matchup for him.
 
DanDragon Machi said:
I can't imagine a tougher fighter for Khamnzat in MW history. He would be a powerful version of Gilbert Burns, with more physicall strenght and knockout power. I don't think Chimaev would be confortable to work on his guard and on foot I think Jacaré could hold
yourself

Only Silva and Souza would be 50/50 against Khamzat among all MW history in my opinion
Click to expand...
I think you are wrong on this assessment. Khamzat can't bully if he is facing an equal wrestler. Chael Sonnen, Matt Lindland, Dan Henderson, The Chris all nullify his wrestling IMO and it becomes a much tougher fight for Khamzat. If old Usman with wonky knees coming off the couch can give him trouble actual MWs with strong wrestling make his life hard.

Also not sure where you get the idea Jacare has KO power?
 
dipstickjimmy said:
I think you are wrong on this assessment. Khamzat can't bully if he is facing an equal wrestler. Chael Sonnen, Matt Lindland, Dan Henderson, The Chris all nullify his wrestling IMO and it becomes a much tougher fight for Khamzat. If old Usman with wonky knees coming off the couch can give him trouble actual MWs with strong wrestling make his life hard.
Click to expand...
Even though Chael could cancel Chimaev 's wrestling (it's a little funny to think) he doesn' t have nothing for him at foot. Dan Henderson would be ragdolled and I don't have any doubt about this.
dipstickjimmy said:
Also not sure where you get the idea Jacare has KO power?
Click to expand...
KO on Brunson and Weidman is a weak indicative for you? TKO on Vitor and Okami?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DanDragon Machi
Who were the ten toughest MMA fighters in them prime?
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
TommyBikes
TommyBikes
DanDragon Machi
Rashad or Kamaru: Who was the most talented fighter?
Replies
9
Views
228
DanDragon Machi
DanDragon Machi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,066
Messages
56,495,886
Members
175,246
Latest member
Maverick3131

Share this page

Back
Top