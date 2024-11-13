Ronaldo Jacare would be the MW toughest fighter for Chimaev prime for prime

DanDragon Machi
I can't imagine a tougher fighter for Khamnzat in MW history. He would be a powerful version of Gilbert Burns, with more physicall strenght and knockout power. I don't think Chimaev would be comfortable to work on his guard and on foot I think Jacaré could hold himself
Only Silva and Souza would be 50/50 against Khamzat among all MW history in my opinion
