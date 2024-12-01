Why Strickland should not be forced into the title picture - He is to limited as a fighter

Whenever A limited champion becomes the champ he tries to duck fights and look for favorable match-ups despite the line which doesn´t make sense. Example The MW was purely Striking heavy division during Izzy period but not anymore hence fighters like Strickland become outdated. Example Remember when Bisping hail mary´ed himself into one of the luckiest KO´s to gain the belt and he ducked everyone especially Yoel Romero and everyone knew he was just holding onto the title but he had nothing for Yoel.. He asked for a retired Dan Handerson which he got and then a retired GSP said wait a minute that is a gimme fight for me hence I will fight him and choked him out to only vacate the belt. Which means Bisping was always gonna lose it quick he was not even suppose to fight the champ or be there to begin with.

O´malley comes to mind another great striker but limited fighter who was running from merab and fought Chito because of that but eventually had to face his certain defeat in Merab and everybody knew he was gonna lose it was just stylsitically a bad a match-up and mismatch.

forcing strickland into the title picture would just be the same cause what if he hail maries DDP and now what? He sure as hell doesn´t have earthly chance against Chimaev and at that point why not just hand over the title to Chimaev without even a fight. It would be like Khamzat vs Diaz where Chimaev had won the fight before it even began.

But the best thing to do is let DDP who is currently in great form take on Chimaev and that is a 50-50 fight instead of killing of Dricus and handing the title over to Chimaev without resistance in a gimme fight and Chimaev himself would prefer to take the title from someone who can fight and capable of beating him and give him chellenge but Strickland is Nate Diaz esque chellenge for Chimaev. Jab, Jab, Jab and lift the knees for block rinse and repeat that is all he does.

Give Strickland to Adesanya that would be a fight both guys would want as Adesanya wants to get that one back..

Strickland is too limited of a fighter to be in the title picture or should not be unless he gets another good win.

Strickland doesn´t offer much to Whittaker, Ciao or Chimaev hence he should seek adventure elsewhere perhaps the WW division since he is too small for the middleweight division. He use to be a welterweight that is where he belongs
 
Short version: Strickland is a limited fighter and would be stylistically trash against some of the high profiles in the MW division currently. He should basically fuk off so we can have competitive fights
 
Strickland shouldn't get a title fight right now because he hasn't even earned his first title fight yet he was only given one because dricus couldnt make a date i dont understand how one win over costa gets him a rematch over khamzat who just beat whittaker
 
Strickland is very active and not too picky. He's actually one of the few top MW fighters who accept fights on short notice and often in high-risk/low-reward situations like when he fought Pereira, Magomed and Imavov.

I'm more concerned about what might happen if Khamzat becomes champion. He has Visa and health issues that have kept him much more inactive.

In the last 3 years Khamzat has fought 5x, while Strickland has fought 10x.
 
Oh boy an izzy/Strickland rematch! Their recent fight was so closely contested, I couldn't think of a possible better fight for either guy
 
There are no interesting alternatives.

Khamzat is having health trouble again.
Nobody cares about Imamov.

Besides, Stricklan’s first fight with Suplex Duplex was very close, and he already beat has a win since then, and Izzy didn’t yet.

Sean is the only logical choice for next title shot.

Don’t even bring up Bo Nicklez, all he talks about in each interview is “taking things slow” and just started chasing Khamzat.
 
not sure what "too limited as a fighter" means. he beat the tar out of izzy, along with anderson, izzy is the consensus best MW of all time. many feel Strickland beat dricus. he's clearly deserving of being the title picture.
 
limited, yes, kinda boring, yes, but these fuckers need to beat him, showing MWs level
 
Chimaev is not sick. Him and Dricus should fight next and Strickland should rematch izzy period
 
Talk about disrespecting Strickland! He might get a Hail Mary and beat DDP, like that’s the only way… like we just saw this fight, it was razor close, I believe split decision for DDP, many people thought Strickland won… that was 2 fights ago, and suddenly Strickland only has a punchers chance? (Which btw Strickland is not much of a one lunch ko type of guy).
Strickland doesn’t have much to offer Whitaker, Ciao or Chimiav? Where did I hear this before, let’s see… Strickland has no chance against Israel maybe? The odds said it and we all agreed (otherwise we would have made a killing on the betting market)
Furthermore I think you are drastically underestimating Stricklands wrestling. I think you would be surprised by how good he is at it, he hasn’t had to use it and he likes to strike, but like Israel I think you’d find he was very hard to take down and hold down.
I don’t think Strickland should get the next title shot, though I wouldn’t find it unreasonable. I don’t know who would win between him and DDP or Chimiav, but your whole premise is way out in left field.
 
Strickland is a staggeringly boring fighter to watch who's also an embarrassment every time he talks. He should get a title shot if he's the very clear number one contender or if he's a legitimate contender and no one else is available to take the fight, but otherwise, the UFC being an entertainment business, he shouldn't.
 
"Boring" holds a fighter back every step of the way in the UFC, but if a boring fighter makes himself a viable contender, regardless of whether it's by winning a dozen fights like Fitch or Belal or saying some wild shit like Colby or Strickland, that fighter has earned his place. Of course, it isn't all shit talk. Strickland can beat any MW on Earth- and DEFINITELY DDP.
 
