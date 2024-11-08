Rashad or Kamaru: Who was the most talented fighter?

Usman once said Rashad was his toughest sparring partner ever. Obviously this is not a parameter to say who would be the best fighter given the size difference , but I found myself wonder about who had the best arsenal of weapons and had more talent for evolution.

I think their wrestling, striking and athleticism was pretty close . I don't have idea about who has a better ground, neither both was known by submissions and I can't remember they being submitted

Despite Usman having been a much more successful and dominant champion probably Rashad faced better guys:

Rampage> Masvidal
Davis> Woodley
Hendo> Burns
Tito> Colby
Sonnen = Demian (?)
Forrest < RDA

Loss in their prime

Rashad
KO by Machida
UD by Jon Jones
UD by Lil Nog

Kamaru
KO by Edwards
UD by Edwards
UD by Chimaev (if you consider he was in his prime )
 
Chimaev seems to have been born in his prime and just keeps getting primer
 
