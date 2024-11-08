Rashad or Kamaru: Who was the most talented fighter?

Usman once said Rashad was his toughest sparring partner ever. Obviously this is not a parameter to say who would be the best fighter given the size difference , but I found myself wonder about who had the best arsenal of weapons and had more talent for evolution.



I think their wrestling, striking and athleticism was pretty close . I don't have idea about who has a better ground, neither both was known by submissions and I can't remember they being submitted



Despite Usman having been a much more successful and dominant champion probably Rashad faced better guys:



Rampage> Masvidal

Davis> Woodley

Hendo> Burns

Tito> Colby

Sonnen = Demian (?)

Forrest < RDA



Loss in their prime



Rashad

KO by Machida

UD by Jon Jones

UD by Lil Nog



Kamaru

KO by Edwards

UD by Edwards

UD by Chimaev (if you consider he was in his prime )