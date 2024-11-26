Kowboy On Sherdog
"His middle teeth were unstable since the fight with Dricus [Du Plessis]. Chimaev’s [face crank] was exactly on top of these three front teeth that broke immediately,” Whittaker coach Alex Prates told Sherdog.com.
According to Prates, Whittaker returned to training on Monday following the procedure — albeit with some limitations.
"After he had his six teeth implanted, he returned to training on Monday, but without any contact. He will train muay thai, run, everything —but without contact,” Prates said. “Maybe he will still have an operation on his elbow to remove some bone fragments, but we haven't decided yet. It's a minor surgery, but it would cost another month. Our plan is to return to the Octagon in June.”
Another Prates pupil, Jacob Malkoun, has a UFC bout scheduled for Feb. 15 in Las Vegas against Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Rodolfo Vieira.
"I think it's a sensational fight for both of them,” Prates said. “The winner should get into the Top 15. Jacob has four professional boxing fights. So I don't see much mystery. Jacob has some advantage on the feet and Rodolfo has a big advantage on the ground. I'm very confident in Jacob's victory.”
