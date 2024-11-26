Media Robert Whittaker Undergoes Oral Surgery, June Targeted for Next UFC Bout

robert-whittaker-jaw-v0-9qpnn2nd16xd1.jpeg

After being submitted by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308, Robert Whittaker recently underwent oral surgery to implant six teeth in his lower jaw area.

"His middle teeth were unstable since the fight with Dricus [Du Plessis]. Chimaev’s [face crank] was exactly on top of these three front teeth that broke immediately,” Whittaker coach Alex Prates told Sherdog.com.

According to Prates, Whittaker returned to training on Monday following the procedure — albeit with some limitations.

"After he had his six teeth implanted, he returned to training on Monday, but without any contact. He will train muay thai, run, everything —but without contact,” Prates said. “Maybe he will still have an operation on his elbow to remove some bone fragments, but we haven't decided yet. It's a minor surgery, but it would cost another month. Our plan is to return to the Octagon in June.”

Another Prates pupil, Jacob Malkoun, has a UFC bout scheduled for Feb. 15 in Las Vegas against Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Rodolfo Vieira.

"I think it's a sensational fight for both of them,” Prates said. “The winner should get into the Top 15. Jacob has four professional boxing fights. So I don't see much mystery. Jacob has some advantage on the feet and Rodolfo has a big advantage on the ground. I'm very confident in Jacob's victory.”
He should get recommendations from Dan Henderson on what the best dentures are

GXm0lpAW8AEi9oT.jpg:large
 
giphy.gif


Heal up Bobby!!
 
He can’t wait to jump right back in there and get them chompers tagged up again in June by some top-ranked badass LoL

Robs a savage man
 
Platinum grill Bobby is coming for the Borz rematch and the strap !
 
Come on man, take some fucking time off
 
