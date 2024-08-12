Kowboy On Sherdog
Robert Whittaker Expects Du Plessis vs. Adesanya to Go the Distance
It’s a tough pick for Robert Whittaker to make between former foes Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya for their upcoming title fight.
www.sherdog.com
Whittaker is finding it increasingly difficult to make a pick for the UFC 305 main event as the fight draws near. However, judging by Du Plessis’ performance against Strickland, Whittaker expects the champ to retain his title. Regardless of the outcome of the fight, “Bobby Knuckles” expects it to go the distance as both fighters are too skilled to be finished.
“If Dricus pushes the same plan, uses the same style he had against Strickland, he has to be my pick to win,” Whittaker told Fox Sports Australia. “Although the closer the fight get,s the tougher I’m finding it to split the guys. Adesanya’s had plenty of time now to reflect on that loss against Sean, and I’m sure he is doing everything in his power to counter that last result. For him to win, I think he keeps Dricus on the end of his jab, utilizes his space and distance well.
“If Dricus wins, I think it goes five rounds. Either way actually, I think it goes the distance. I just think if Dricus is winning, Adesanya is tricky enough to corner and hit that the fight will drag out. A bit like how Dricus versus Strickland went. Similarly, if Adesanya is [to win by] peppering him from the outside, using his distance well, Dricus is still tough enough to last.”
Whittaker will keep a close eye on the UFC 305 headliner as he prepares for a potential title eliminator against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 in October. If he gets past Adesanya, Du Plessis has already expressed interest in fighting the winner of Whittaker vs. Chimaev before a rematch with Strickland. While Whittaker hasn’t been explicitly guaranteed a title shot with a potential win over Chimaev, he believes it would be hard to argue against that.
“Not explicitly … but it would be hard to argue against if I win,” he said.
“Borz” was originally scheduled to meet Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia in June before pulling out due to illness. Whittaker went on to score a first-round KO over last-minute replacement Ikram Aliskerov. It’s unclear if another replacement opponent would be regarded in the same light as Chimaev if the undefeated contender pulls out again. However, Whittaker believes he is in no position to make those calls and puts his trust in the UFC, which has always been fair to him.
“I only work for this company. So I’m not in a position to be throwing my weight around or making demands,” he said. “I mean, who would I think I am? But in saying that, my concerns have been pushed forward and they’ve also been reciprocated on [the UFC’s] end. I’ve always had a good working relationship with the UFC and I’m blessed to be part of this company. They do right by me.”
If Whittaker lands a title shot, it would be ideal for a UFC card rumored for Sydney, Australia, in February 2025.
“I’ve heard a few whispers of Sydney in February, yeah,” Whittaker said. “But that’s all they are at the moment -- whispers.”
