Media Robert Whittaker Expects Du Plessis vs. Adesanya to Go the Distance

It’s a tough pick for Robert Whittaker to make between former foes Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya for their upcoming title fight.

Robert Whittaker Expects Du Plessis vs. Adesanya to Go the Distance

It’s a tough pick for Robert Whittaker to make between former foes Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya for their upcoming title fight.
Du Plessis looks to defend his middleweight title for the first time against Adesanya in the main event at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, this weekend. The South African knocked out Whittaker at UFC 290 last year to earn the title shot and dethroned then champ Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 297 this past January.

Whittaker is finding it increasingly difficult to make a pick for the UFC 305 main event as the fight draws near. However, judging by Du Plessis’ performance against Strickland, Whittaker expects the champ to retain his title. Regardless of the outcome of the fight, “Bobby Knuckles” expects it to go the distance as both fighters are too skilled to be finished.


“If Dricus pushes the same plan, uses the same style he had against Strickland, he has to be my pick to win,” Whittaker told Fox Sports Australia. “Although the closer the fight get,s the tougher I’m finding it to split the guys. Adesanya’s had plenty of time now to reflect on that loss against Sean, and I’m sure he is doing everything in his power to counter that last result. For him to win, I think he keeps Dricus on the end of his jab, utilizes his space and distance well.

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs. Adesanya Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

“If Dricus wins, I think it goes five rounds. Either way actually, I think it goes the distance. I just think if Dricus is winning, Adesanya is tricky enough to corner and hit that the fight will drag out. A bit like how Dricus versus Strickland went. Similarly, if Adesanya is [to win by] peppering him from the outside, using his distance well, Dricus is still tough enough to last.”

Whittaker will keep a close eye on the UFC 305 headliner as he prepares for a potential title eliminator against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 in October. If he gets past Adesanya, Du Plessis has already expressed interest in fighting the winner of Whittaker vs. Chimaev before a rematch with Strickland. While Whittaker hasn’t been explicitly guaranteed a title shot with a potential win over Chimaev, he believes it would be hard to argue against that.

“Not explicitly … but it would be hard to argue against if I win,” he said.

“Borz” was originally scheduled to meet Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia in June before pulling out due to illness. Whittaker went on to score a first-round KO over last-minute replacement Ikram Aliskerov. It’s unclear if another replacement opponent would be regarded in the same light as Chimaev if the undefeated contender pulls out again. However, Whittaker believes he is in no position to make those calls and puts his trust in the UFC, which has always been fair to him.

“I only work for this company. So I’m not in a position to be throwing my weight around or making demands,” he said. “I mean, who would I think I am? But in saying that, my concerns have been pushed forward and they’ve also been reciprocated on [the UFC’s] end. I’ve always had a good working relationship with the UFC and I’m blessed to be part of this company. They do right by me.”

If Whittaker lands a title shot, it would be ideal for a UFC card rumored for Sydney, Australia, in February 2025.

“I’ve heard a few whispers of Sydney in February, yeah,” Whittaker said. “But that’s all they are at the moment -- whispers.”

That's a reasonable prediction, but I am picking DDP by stoppage on the ground. Probably round 3. I think he mauls Izzy at this point.
 
I actually think DDP gets Izzy on his back eventually, holds him there and pounds him out for a TKO win late, but I'm not gonna argue with my boy Bobby Knuckles!
 
If he can finish Pereira in 2 rounds, he can do it to Dricus too. I think Strickland fight was an anomaly and I wouldn't be quick to rate Izzy off of this last performance.
As a fan, I'm hoping he comes in and shocks the MMA world just like he did in the Pereira rematch.
Expecting an amazing finish, unforgettable highlight for the ages, return to the MW throne, and a classic Sherdog site crash. Fingers crossed.
 
It might go like Izzy Vettori 2, the only unknown is how strong DDP is.
 
I think Dricus can win in almost any way, but for Izzy winning, I think KO is much more likely than decision against Dricus.
 
I actually like DDP. He's confident without conceit. Cocksure without being arrogant. He's an action fighter.

But I'm kind of rooting for Izzy here so the boards meltdown, lol.
 
I actually like DDP. He's confident without conceit. Cocksure without being arrogant. He's an action fighter.

But I'm kind of rooting for Izzy here so the boards meltdown, lol.
Israel is going to bring that thunder from down under

izzy_looking_stronk_and_jackettt_v0_l331skl6gbac1.0.jpeg
 
I think that DDP comes forward too recklessly and he's gonna get caught comin in.
 
I don't give a shit who wins, I have no skin in this one. If I had to pick one it's Izzy, I think DDP's reckless style is gonna bite him in the ass finally, Izzy by 1st rd KO.
 
I don't really think either is likely to get a finish, so he is right.

It would not be a surprise at all if Izzy won.
 
