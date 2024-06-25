  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Manager: Robert Whittaker Had Emergency Surgery 24 Hours Before UFC Saudi Arabia

GettyImages-2158780325-1140x788.jpg


In addition to being paired with a short-notice opponent, Robert Whittaker faced more adversity heading into his showdown with Ikram Aliskerov in the UFC on ABC 6 main event.

Manager: Robert Whittaker Had Emergency Surgery 24 Hours Before UFC Saudi Arabia

In addition to being paired with a short-notice opponent, Robert Whittaker faced more adversity heading into his showdown with Ikram Aliskerov in the UFC on ABC 6 main event.
Whittaker’s manager, Titus Day, told Fox Sports Australia that the former middleweight champion underwent emergency root canal surgery just 24 hours prior to the bout.

“Rob has a really bad abscess that flared up a week before flying out,” Day said. “He had headaches, tooth pain — it was like he’d been kicked in the side of the head. He couldn’t train, couldn’t eat, couldn’t sleep. It was f—-ing painful.

“The whole side of his head was in pain so we had to rush him in for emergency surgery.”

“The Reaper” appeared to be no worse for wear, as he vanquished Aliskerov via first-round knockout on Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for his second consecutive triumph.

“Rob had already stopped training a few days prior to the surgery in Sydney,” Day said. “And then flew out with his face still numb. We had no idea if it was going to be all right. Everyone was just praying the swelling would go down and everything would be OK. And thankfully, it was. But Rob’s still got pain there. Still needs more surgery to be done in the next couple of weeks.”

After the victory, Whittaker expressed interest in serving as the backup fighter for the UFC 305 title clash between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya in Perth, Australia. That possibility, as well as Whittaker competing in a separate fight on the Aug. 17 card, is currently uncertain.

 
But Khamzat had a tummy ache?

GOAT Sh*t?

Bring on Strickland?

Give this man the BMF?​
 
Thats our boy right there, doing big boy things.
 
Bad tooth abscess hurts like a sombitch.
Yeah some of the worst pain imaginable, I had something similar and the pain is overwhelming, can't sleep, eat, shit you can't even think. I have had plenty of injures, broken bones, other illnesses etc and to this day nothing compared, there is also no medication you can take to make it stop or even alleviate it.

Whittaker is an animal.
 
Yeah some of the worst pain imaginable, I had something similar and the pain is overwhelming, can't sleep, eat, shit you can't even think. I have had plenty of injures, broken bones, other illnesses etc and to this day nothing compared, there is also no medication you can take to make it stop or even alleviate it.

Whittaker is an animal.
There is medication to stop the pain, they are called NSAIDs. They last for 5-6 hours.
 
Thats our boy right there, doing big boy things.
This is outrageous.

I hope Khamzat's doctor reads this and slaps the shit out of him.
Damm, can you imagine what a healthy Whittaker would do to Khamzat?
I had an exposed root in a broken tooth and it was the single worst pain I have ever experienced in my life, and I have been stabbed in the face.
Bobby Knuckles is built different.
robert-whittaker-mma.gif
 
I had an exposed root in a broken tooth and it was the single worst pain I have ever experienced in my life, and I have been stabbed in the face.
Bobby Knuckles is built different.
Been there. Worst pain ever. Just the gentle movement of air across it would send me reeling.
 
