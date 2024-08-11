“I don’t behave emotionally because I’m in control of what I do,” he said. So there’s nothing he can ever say that would get me angry or upset. When you start behaving emotionally like that, it’s a loss.”



“Would I have worded it differently if I had my time over? No,” Du Plessis said. “I would’ve done it exactly the same. Because it’s the truth. People make the mistake of thinking I said that to steal shine or discredit, not at all. It’s all about my own goal; being the first residing African champion. Did he misinterpret that? I [don’t know]. But if you understand English, the words I said were very specific. Maybe he did try to take something out of it that wasn’t there but that’s none of my concern.”



He has a great mindset, and it carries through - it's not just words, seems genuine and a part of who he is. He carries himself very well. Far more dignified than his opponent, and I think all of that gets under Izzy's Skin.



That said, Izzy choosing to rematch Poatan after their first match was bold and ballsy, and getting the win was one of the most incredible things I've seen in MMA. So... Should be a very interesting fight! looking forward to it!