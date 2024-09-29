News RIZIN is free tonight, for all international viewers

RIZIN is one of the most consistently exciting organizations going at the moment, and they've done the entire world a solid by making tonight's event free for all viewers outside of Japan.

LW champion Roberto Satoshi will fight Wanderlei Silva protégé "Killer" Gustavo for the belt.

Bellator (former Bellator?) fighter and former RIZIN BW champ Juan Archuleta will fight up and coming Kyrgastani submission ace Razhabali Shaydullaev.

Uzbek murderer Karshyga Dautbek will add to his body count.

Former RIZIN and Deep BW champ Juntarou Ushiku is on the card.

And Korean legend Soo Chul Kim will face Naoki Inoue for the vacant RIZIN BW championship.

Card starts in around 2 hours. You can watch on RIZIN's website, RIZIN.tv

Come one, come all!

rizin-48-poster-september-29-v0-3jmpfe29x6kd1.jpeg
 
