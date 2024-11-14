panamaican said: I'm not surprised but these are the things that make me think he's trolling. Click to expand...

I mean didn't one women claim that obesity can't be treated by diet and exercise? I don't really see this as any crazier then that. I heard her in one interview say that people during covid gained weight and set a new "weight point" for their brain after gaining that weight. Here's the weird part is the people on the biggest loser who lost weight never set a new "weight point" for the weight they lost and that's why they rebounded.So when you gain weight you set a new weight point for your brain and now it's harder to lose that weight even through diet and exercise. When you lose weight you can't maintain it because you brain has a "weight point" it's trying to keep you at. She literally said throw will power out the window lol.