Elections RFK Selected as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services

MAHA

I'm not surprised but these are the things that make me think he's trolling.
 
Dear God no. His views on vaccines are incredibly dangerous.
Not really. The only view he has is that they should test the same testing process as everything else does, which vaccines currently don't. What is dangerous about that view?

So he's gonna go up against big Pharma? With the Kennedy last name and family legacy...
He's been doing it his whole life, RFK knows the risk but puts it on the line for the good of Americans.

Should've went for the obligatory obese middle-aged woman who believes bread is the devil.
Definitely should have kept up with the officials in womanface.
I'm not surprised but these are the things that make me think he's trolling.
I mean didn't one women claim that obesity can't be treated by diet and exercise? I don't really see this as any crazier then that. I heard her in one interview say that people during covid gained weight and set a new "weight point" for their brain after gaining that weight. Here's the weird part is the people on the biggest loser who lost weight never set a new "weight point" for the weight they lost and that's why they rebounded.

So when you gain weight you set a new weight point for your brain and now it's harder to lose that weight even through diet and exercise. When you lose weight you can't maintain it because you brain has a "weight point" it's trying to keep you at. She literally said throw will power out the window lol.
 
Not really. The only view he has is that they should test the same testing process as everything else does, which vaccines currently don't. What is dangerous about that view?
News told him it’s bad
 
This is an amazing pick and anyone not brainwashed by the media should rejoice
 
