MAHA
Not really. The only view he has is that they should test the same testing process as everything else does, which vaccines currently don't. What is dangerous about that view?Dear God no. His views on vaccines are incredibly dangerous.
He's been doing it his whole life, RFK knows the risk but puts it on the line for the good of Americans.So he's gonna go up against big Pharma? With the Kennedy last name and family legacy...
Definitely should have kept up with the officials in womanface.Should've went for the obligatory obese middle-aged woman who believes bread is the devil.
I'm not surprised but these are the things that make me think he's trolling.
News told him it’s badNot really. The only view he has is that they should test the same testing process as everything else does, which vaccines currently don't. What is dangerous about that view?