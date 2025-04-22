So RFK Jr. wants to get rid of food dyes in foods in the US like Europe has.



I'm not sure is the studies show more then a suggestion link to any health problems. However the more I hear the more I'm ok with this.



I know on many on the left had said this before and on the right we thought it's not a real problem. However maybe we were wrong and it would be the right thing.



I will admitt that I gave this more consideration since RFK Jr is pushing it. I'm still not convinced the studies show more then some possible problems and not different proof.



So fellow conservatives what do you think.



And liberals will you still support this see it's being pushed by someone you hate.