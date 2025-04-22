Opinion RFK Jr. wants to get rid of food dye.

oldshadow

oldshadow

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Dec 7, 2007
Messages
41,210
Reaction score
13,937
So RFK Jr. wants to get rid of food dyes in foods in the US like Europe has.

I'm not sure is the studies show more then a suggestion link to any health problems. However the more I hear the more I'm ok with this.

I know on many on the left had said this before and on the right we thought it's not a real problem. However maybe we were wrong and it would be the right thing.

I will admitt that I gave this more consideration since RFK Jr is pushing it. I'm still not convinced the studies show more then some possible problems and not different proof.

So fellow conservatives what do you think.

And liberals will you still support this see it's being pushed by someone you hate.
 
It seems like a good idea. I don't need my redbulls to be nuclear blue or pink. Eliminate as many chemicals as you can as long as it doesn't really effect the taste of things and let's go from there

Also please put the coke back in coke.
 
So what does that do to things like artificial crab meat..?

Will it just look like a piece of white string cheese now..

If so, I can dig that.
 
Good, but RFK's dangerous idiocy far outweighs any good ideas he has. Guy's a fucking menace.
 
syct23 said:
So what does that do to things like artificial crab meat..?

Will it just look like a piece of white string cheese now..

If so, I can dig that.
Click to expand...

As long as they don't get mixed up..that'd be an interesting sushi roll...
 
syct23 said:
So what does that do to things like artificial crab meat..?

Will it just look like a piece of white string cheese now..

If so, I can dig that.
Click to expand...
There are natty alternatives for some colors. Beet powder is used a lot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion RFK Jr. says HHS will determine the cause of autism by September
14 15 16
Replies
314
Views
6K
Zebra Cheeks
Zebra Cheeks
WokeWarrior
Social JFK's Daughter Exposes RFK jr as a Deceptive Psychopath, Predator & liar * led own family to Drugs & Mutilated animals in Blender*
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
3K
Deaths Head
Deaths Head

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,983
Messages
57,200,467
Members
175,578
Latest member
GuramKratos

Share this page

Back
Top