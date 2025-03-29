Crime FDA's top vaccine scientist, Dr. Peter Marks, is out

Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulator, has resigned, an official at the Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

“If Peter Marks does not want to get behind restoring science to its golden standard and promoting radical transparency, then he has no place at FDA under the strong leadership of Secretary Kennedy,” a spokesperson at HHS said.

A person familiar with the matter told NBC News that Marks was forced out of his position.

FDA's top vaccine scientist, Dr. Peter Marks, is out

In his resignation letter, Marks wrote that health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wanted "subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies."
Our nation is becoming weaker and less safe by the second.
 
Jar of Flies said:
That’s exactly Trump’s orders. For once he’s good at his job.
Click to expand...
He and his people spent his first 4 years learning how it works, and his next 4 steamrolling.

I respect it, only because of how dangerous it is.
 
