Richmma80
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2012
- Messages
- 3,695
- Reaction score
- 5,716
RFK, Jr. has been harping on about the dangers of seed oils, but studies conducted by Stanford Medicine, one of the top institutions in the country, Harvard, Princeton, among others, says otherwise
Science actually shows that seed oils are scientifically PROVEN to improve people's health.
Are Seed Oils Actually Bad for You?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others claim they’re harming our health, but the evidence suggests otherwise.
www.nytimes.com
Science actually shows that seed oils are scientifically PROVEN to improve people's health.
To their many vocal detractors, they’re referred to as “the hateful eight.” Canola oil, corn oil, sunflower oil and other refined oils made from the seeds of certain plants have become lightning rods for wellness influencers — and some politicians.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been tapped to lead the Department of Health and Human Services by President-elect Donald Trump, says Americans are being “unknowingly poisoned” by them. Online forums, blogs and influencers say they’re “toxic,” “slowly killing you” and driving up rates of diabetes, obesity and other chronic diseases.
The claim that seed oils are ruining our health is especially rankling to nutrition scientists, who see them as a big step forward from butter and lard.
Decades of research have shown that consuming seed oils is associated with better health, said Christopher Gardner, a professor of medicine at Stanford University.
To suggest otherwise, he added, “just undermines the science.”