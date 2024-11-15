Most humans never seem to evolve past knowledge by authority.



For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.



I'm not religious but the bible nailed it with this quote. That's your "authority." Get it?



RFK is no hero either. Controlled opposition. They'll probably do that thing where they get the controlled op. to act like a clown and the truth gets "clownwashed" and no longer appears credible to normies by association. Basic stuff really but somehow people fall for it every time.