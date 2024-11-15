  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Crime Stanford journal of medicine: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is a massive fraud

RFK, Jr. has been harping on about the dangers of seed oils, but studies conducted by Stanford Medicine, one of the top institutions in the country, Harvard, Princeton, among others, says otherwise

Are Seed Oils Actually Bad for You?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others claim they’re harming our health, but the evidence suggests otherwise.
Science actually shows that seed oils are scientifically PROVEN to improve people's health.

To their many vocal detractors, they’re referred to as “the hateful eight.” Canola oil, corn oil, sunflower oil and other refined oils made from the seeds of certain plants have become lightning rods for wellness influencers — and some politicians.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been tapped to lead the Department of Health and Human Services by President-elect Donald Trump, says Americans are being “unknowingly poisoned” by them. Online forums, blogs and influencers say they’re “toxic,”slowly killing you” and driving up rates of diabetes, obesity and other chronic diseases.
The claim that seed oils are ruining our health is especially rankling to nutrition scientists, who see them as a big step forward from butter and lard.
Decades of research have shown that consuming seed oils is associated with better health, said Christopher Gardner, a professor of medicine at Stanford University.

To suggest otherwise, he added, “just undermines the science.”
Most humans never seem to evolve past knowledge by authority.

For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

I'm not religious but the bible nailed it with this quote. That's your "authority." Get it?

RFK is no hero either. Controlled opposition. They'll probably do that thing where they get the controlled op. to act like a clown and the truth gets "clownwashed" and no longer appears credible to normies by association. Basic stuff really but somehow people fall for it every time.
 
Are they trying to see that the hyper processed foods that we eat are actually good or something?
 
I mean look at the obesity levels of Americans now vs 50 years ago.

Why is that?
 
Rygu said:
I mean look at the obesity levels of Americans now vs 50 years ago.

Why is that?
The truth is there is probably a combination of a lot of different factors, and that no one knows for sure. Is seed oil bad for you? The studies seem to suggest no but it’s not extremely well studied there. What I can tell you is that if anyone is speaking with complete authority on the subject like RFK is, they’re full of shit.
 
Liberals had no qualms when fatties were in the post whilst America’s obesity rates soared.
 
