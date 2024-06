blaseblase said: The ref should have let it go a few more seconds. I don't think stopping a fight while a guy is rocked is necessary, unless it goes on for too long. I always think of Kongo v Barry. Goddard would have definitely stopped that but we got arguably the greatest comeback in history. If he's not unconscious, let the fighter who got rocked take a few shots. That's my preference. Click to expand...

I think that fight shortened both those fighters lives let alone careers by 5 years.It's example of survivor bias. For every one example you can find of a fighter coming back like this you can find ten more where the fight should have been called earlier and the fighter took career changing damage. I'm as much of a Just BLEED fan as anyone, more so than the vast majority, but I'm still a martial artist and don't want to see guys take life altering damage waddling around confused like Gary Goodridge.