Reinier "The Reader" de Ridder warns fighters not to sign with ONE Championship, interested in Khamzat Chimaev fight

They are mostly Muaythai promo imo. And even the muaythai itself is a bit diluted. I know most people here who is not really into muaythai like the 4oz glove but it changes the game a lot for a muaythai fan. The fighters don't kick as much because they chase ko because of the ko bonus is big compared to their purse.Even their MT roster is not filled elite fighters. ONE is smart in promoting the Thai fighters. They have one or 2 elite fighters per division and the rest is somewhat journeyman who won't do well in stadium muaythai. Rajadamnern World Series is a better promo imo if you are into Muaythai.