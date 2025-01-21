This formatting is finally giving me a stroke. . . ..JFC.



But no, I don't think he should change. This guy LIVES training and being healthy, so he walks around at pretty much the exact weight that HE is prime at. Why change that by dehydrating the living shit out of yourself to lose tons of your power and endurance/stamina to fight people that don't have to drain themselves nearly as much? If Jiri was obviously outsized and strengthed by his opponents, then sure, but he's tall, rangy, strong as a truck and doesn't looked dwarfed by anyone in the division.