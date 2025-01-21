  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Reinier de Ridder (MW) weighed more than Jiří Procházka (LHW) on UFC 311 Fight Night

Should Jiří consider dropping down to 185 ?

RDR gained 27.5 lbs, while Jiří only gained 3.7 lbs…



Yeah, either they messed up his weight or he is CLEARLY fighting a weight class above what would be the norm in modern MMA.

Jiri, Holland and Elekana weighed-in low enough to be fighting in the lower weight class.
 
he's definitely put on some pounds since we last saw him

0_GettyImages-1435660470.jpg
 
Jiri must be very, very strong, since we rarely (never?) see him get outmuscled, though he usually weighs slightly more than 208.

Should be an advantage for him at LHW with the speed, cardio and agility, since he seems to retain his strength and punching power well while lighter.

Wouldn't mind him trying 185 if he falls to Poatan a 3rd time.
 
I think Jiri's style doesn't work with weight cut.
He needs speed, cardio, and chin, all of which a weight cut would cause trouble with.

It's not like he's having trouble with heavier wrestlers either. He's extremely lean. Like Jamal was 221, but noticeably fat. If he was as lean as Jiri, I'm willing to bet they weight similar.
Reinier de Rider is a clear weight bully. But he also has a grappling style that benefits from being so much more heavier.
 
The only story here is that Jiri apparently cuts no weight. Not sure if insane or completely on brand for his persona.
 
When Jiri talked about moving to 185, people said he was crazy. And that he was too big for MW.

It proves the point that you can't tell how big someone is just by looking at him. People confused frame size with actual weight; the UFC commentators do this all the time.
 
Yet another reason Jiri such a fun guy to watch. He's bananas, in a good way.
 
Are IV’s back in since USADA is out?

That’s a hefty gain if just hydrating via digestion
 
This formatting is finally giving me a stroke. . . ..JFC.

But no, I don't think he should change. This guy LIVES training and being healthy, so he walks around at pretty much the exact weight that HE is prime at. Why change that by dehydrating the living shit out of yourself to lose tons of your power and endurance/stamina to fight people that don't have to drain themselves nearly as much? If Jiri was obviously outsized and strengthed by his opponents, then sure, but he's tall, rangy, strong as a truck and doesn't looked dwarfed by anyone in the division.
 
