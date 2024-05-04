Rebook UFC 100, 200, 300.



Rules:



1. You have access to the full UFC roster at the time those events took place.



2. All the fighters are fully healthy and willing to fight.



3. You also have the option to bring in big mma names that weren’t necessarily contracted to UFC at the time I.e Fedor, Ngannou etc.



4. Give the structure of your cards including the order of the fights, main event, co-main event.



5. At the end, pick your winner for which card is the most stacked.