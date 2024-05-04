Rebook UFC 100, 200, 300

Rebook UFC 100, 200, 300.

Rules:

1. You have access to the full UFC roster at the time those events took place.

2. All the fighters are fully healthy and willing to fight.

3. You also have the option to bring in big mma names that weren’t necessarily contracted to UFC at the time I.e Fedor, Ngannou etc.

4. Give the structure of your cards including the order of the fights, main event, co-main event.

5. At the end, pick your winner for which card is the most stacked.
 
Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar
Cain Valesquez vs Alex Pereira
GSP vs Bo Nickal
Jose Aldo vs Justin Gaethje
Jiri vs Daniel Cormier
 
ugh who wants to remember every single thing going on at those particular cards ewwwww
 
