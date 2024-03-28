100, 200, 300; which monumental UFC card was the most stacked from top to bottom?

TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
@Gio , @Substance Abuse , @Jackonfire , can I get a poll, please?
So UFC 300 is coming in just over two weeks. What finalized card was the most stacked between all 3 of the UFC's biggest ever events, in your opinion?
UFC 100:
UFC 200:
UFC 300:
For me personally, I'd rank them like this:
1. UFC 200
2. UFC 100
3. UFC 300
