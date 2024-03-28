100, 200, 300; which monumental UFC card was the most stacked from top to bottom?

Which UFC card was the most stacked?

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
@Gio , @Substance Abuse , @Jackonfire , can I get a poll, please?

So UFC 300 is coming in just over two weeks. What finalized card was the most stacked between all 3 of the UFC's biggest ever events, in your opinion?

UFC 100:

1711627610836.png


UFC 200:

1711627801510.png


UFC 300:

1711627560520.png


For me personally, I'd rank them like this:

1. UFC 200
2. UFC 100
3. UFC 300
 
Honestly to me each one got worse. 100 went as planned and looked better in retrospect. 200 was sort of cursed, but they pulled some last minute magic to make it happen. 300 they ran out of big names to truly stack.

1. 100
2. 200
3. 300
 
200 was originally going to have McGregor vs Diaz as the main event with Jones vs DC as the co-main, but McGregor pulled out because of a contract dispute and Jones got busted for steroids again

Gotta wait to see if anybody pulls out of 300, but it's already the worst of the three imo.
 
This should have waited until 300 is actually over and done with. Otherwise we can only judge them all on paper and the meaning of that changes with time. Not everyone here was around during UFC 100.

300 could be better than all of them but your jumping the gun here
 
HHJ said:
This should have waited until 300 is actually over and done with. Otherwise we can only judge them all on paper and the meaning of that changes with time. Not everyone here was around during UFC 100.

300 could be better than all of them but your jumping the gun here
This isn't a thread for the best fights that have happened of the 3 events, because obviously 300 hasn't happened yet, lol. It's for the most stacked on paper... UFC 300 is already finalized.
 
Yoshihiro-Akiyama-1970-01-01-07.jpg


Any Questions?
 
