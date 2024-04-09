Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway or Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (The Finals) |UFC 300

Do Bronxs vs. Armaan seems like a legit title eliminator fight so both fighters have something genuine on the line.



BMF feels like a memeworthy fight. There isn't really any true incentive for Justin to take fighting a FW beyond a consolation belt. Alternatively, Max has practically nothing to lose and if he wins that spikes him up in the LW rankings. I personally think Max should of ran it with Ilia instead of taking the fight but it is what it is. BMF should be more reserved for guys like Diaz and Masvidual, who are on their last days in the cage and need something to retire on. I think Tony or Aldo might have been a better idea or really any other vet that needs something to close their book on.