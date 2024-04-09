Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway or Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (The Finals) |UFC 300

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 31,841
- Reaction score
- 41,715
Continuation to these threads.
UFC 300 - Which 3 fights are you most excited to watch?
My picks: Poatan vs. Jamal Hill Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
forums.sherdog.com
Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan or Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill or Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway - Which fight are you most excited to watch?
Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/ufc-300-which-3-fights-are-you-most-excited-to-watch.4327073/
forums.sherdog.com
@TenderLoving @JKS @TCE @mjfan23 @Travis Alexander @deise69 @Reach4theSky @BabyBlue_Bomber @Ares Black @Tweak896 @Iroh @Spath @Iconoclast @Reign Supreme
@Ladder Master @Gio @Barteh @carlosevenos @Magistern @stinkynecklace @Ozze @Jarilo @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @SenorFranko @Wizzlebiz @Hypetrainofthemonth @revoltub
@Valhoven @Eater of Souls @lepsahekim @Filter909 @JoeRowe @Amianto @Bouboumaster @Serge421 @SL1200 @WOLVERINEKILLS @smalliebiggs @qtrs @svmr_db @BFoe
@HatKick @tornado362 @Eric Silva 2.0 @KOPPE @andgonsil @FreedomCricket @Omegasz @Petarito @MrBlackheart @caligari209 @IronGolem007 @Davidjacksonjones @Amianto
@Igot99problems @Ima5starman @Matt Brown's Elbow @Pointy12-6Elbows @Snarly @Asahi @Magistern @legedema @Fight Professor @p0che @gosuasus @Mittens @50koruny
@Colemanstove @deanambrose @Banana Tree's Nemesis @Weighinin @Meatier Shower @ncboy @ulteriormotive @Iconoclast @don't ask @Petarito
@Ladder Master @Gio @Barteh @carlosevenos @Magistern @stinkynecklace @Ozze @Jarilo @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @SenorFranko @Wizzlebiz @Hypetrainofthemonth @revoltub
@Valhoven @Eater of Souls @lepsahekim @Filter909 @JoeRowe @Amianto @Bouboumaster @Serge421 @SL1200 @WOLVERINEKILLS @smalliebiggs @qtrs @svmr_db @BFoe
@HatKick @tornado362 @Eric Silva 2.0 @KOPPE @andgonsil @FreedomCricket @Omegasz @Petarito @MrBlackheart @caligari209 @IronGolem007 @Davidjacksonjones @Amianto
@Igot99problems @Ima5starman @Matt Brown's Elbow @Pointy12-6Elbows @Snarly @Asahi @Magistern @legedema @Fight Professor @p0che @gosuasus @Mittens @50koruny
@Colemanstove @deanambrose @Banana Tree's Nemesis @Weighinin @Meatier Shower @ncboy @ulteriormotive @Iconoclast @don't ask @Petarito