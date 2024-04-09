Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway or Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan - Which fight are you most excited to watch? (The Finals) |UFC 300|

Which fight are you most excited to watch?

Continuation to these threads.

forums.sherdog.com

UFC 300 - Which 3 fights are you most excited to watch?

My picks: Poatan vs. Jamal Hill Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan or Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill or Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway - Which fight are you most excited to watch?

Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/ufc-300-which-3-fights-are-you-most-excited-to-watch.4327073/
Do Bronxs vs. Armaan seems like a legit title eliminator fight so both fighters have something genuine on the line.

BMF feels like a memeworthy fight. There isn't really any true incentive for Justin to take fighting a FW beyond a consolation belt. Alternatively, Max has practically nothing to lose and if he wins that spikes him up in the LW rankings. I personally think Max should of ran it with Ilia instead of taking the fight but it is what it is. BMF should be more reserved for guys like Diaz and Masvidual, who are on their last days in the cage and need something to retire on. I think Tony or Aldo might have been a better idea or really any other vet that needs something to close their book on.
 
Hard one
Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje by a slight margin
I have followed both of their careers for a longer time, and there is a 100 percent chance its gonna be fireworks.
 
Definitely Charles vs Armen... I couldn't care less about Gaetsche vs Holloway. But I'm REALLY excited for Kayla and Zhang, the rest of the card is just a bonus.
 
this one's ez. one fight has one must watch fighter in it and the other has 2 must watch fighters in it. so basically, the BMF fight
 
