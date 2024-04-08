Pre-fight discussion UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Sat. April 13 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN, ESPN+ Main 10pm ET PPV

This Saturday April 13 it's the big kahuna: UFC 300. Perhaps the biggest card the UFC has ever assembled and one of the most stacked mixed martial arts events of all time.

Kindly share your thoughts, breakdowns, predictions and pontifications. Please keep the conversation civil. No flaming, trolling or whining.

Keep checking back for excellent content from Sherdog contributors and staff and most importantly you. All week we'll have information leading up to the weigh-ins and play by play thread. Enjoy fight week and the pre-fight discussion!

UFC 300

Date/Time: Saturday 04.13.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13​

UFC 300 - PEREIRA VS. HILL​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
APR 13, 2024
United States
T-MOBILE ARENA, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

Alex 'Poatan' Pereiravs

9-2-0

12-1-0

MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT​

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT​
MATCHFIGHTERS
12
Weili 'Magnum' Zhang

Weili
Zhang
24-3-0		TITLE FIGHT
vs

Strawweight
Xiaonan 'Fury' Yan

Xiaonan
Yan
18-3-0
11
Justin 'The Highlight' Gaethje

Justin
Gaethje
25-4-0
vs

Lightweight
Max 'Blessed' Holloway

Max
Holloway
25-7-0
10
Charles 'do Bronx' Oliveira

Charles
Oliveira
34-9-0
vs

Lightweight
Arman 'Ahalkalakets' Tsarukyan

Arman
Tsarukyan
21-3-0
9Bo
Nickal
5-0-0		MiddleweightCody
Brundage
10-5-0
8Jiri
Prochazka
29-4-1		Light HeavyweightAleksandar
Rakic
14-3-0
7Calvin
Kattar
23-7-0		FeatherweightAljamain
Sterling
23-4-0
6Holly
Holm
15-6-0		BantamweightKayla
Harrison
16-1-0
5Sodiq
Yusuff
13-3-0
Featherweight		Diego
Lopes
23-6-0
4Jalin
Turner
14-7-0		LightweightRenato
Carneiro
18-5-1
3Jessica
Andrade
25-12-0		StrawweightMarina
Rodriguez
17-3-2
2Bobby
Green
31-15-1		LightweightJim
Miller
37-17-0
1Deiveson
Figueiredo
22-3-1		BantamweightCody
Garbrandt
14-5-0

Of course we've got a super special breakdown from Sherdog's Shillan & Duffy.

Shillan and Duffy: UFC 300 Preview​

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN APR 8, 2024
Keith and Ben preview one of the most loaded cards in mixed martial arts history, with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. With so much to discuss, the guys nonetheless found the time to veer into discussions on subjects including: pro wrestling gimmicks involving live animals, James Thompson's exploding ear and, of course, Bo Nickal—though for once, he qualifies as on-topic.

0:00 The best card in UFC history?
10:12 Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1) vs. Cody Garbrandt (14-5)
23:43 Bobby Green (31-15-1, 1 NC) vs. Jim Miller (37-17, 1 NC)
37:25 Jessica Andrade (25-12) vs. Marina Rodriguez (17-3-2)
48:40 Jalin Turner (14-7) vs. Renato Carneiro (18-5-1)
1:02:43 Sodiq Yusuff (13-3) vs. Diego Lopes (23-6)
1:12:50 Holly Holm (15-6, 1 NC) vs. Kayla Harrison (16-1)
1:34:39 Calvin Kattar (23-7) vs. Aljamain Sterling (23-4)
1:51:58 Jiri Prochazka (29-4-1) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (14-3)
2:08:15 Bo Nickal (5-0) vs. Cody Brundage (10-5)
2:24:05 Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (21-3)
2:42:40 Justin Gaethje (25-4) vs. Max Holloway (25-7)
3:04:44 Weili Zhang (24-3) vs. Xiaonan Yan (18-3, 1 NC)
3:19:30 Alex Pereira (9-2) vs. Jamahal Hill (12-1, 1 NC)
3:36:49 A quick rundown of all the picks

 
UFC 300!!!!! its gonna be a great event. Only 5 days to go, woooo hoooo!. Enjoy the fights everyone, see you all on playbyplay thread on Saturday.

I've decided I'm going to treat myself to a nice Steak dinner for UFC 300, lots of Skittles and M&Ms for the prelims and then a really good quality Steak for the main card. Might as well splash out for a good event.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Also, how do we make those tapology card picks??

My predictions are

Pereira
Charles
Gaethje
Zhang
Bo
Jiri
Sodiq
Kayla
Sterling
Jessica
Jim
Fig

Will definitely watch the whole thing.

Enjoy guys
If you go to https://www.tapology.com make an account, then go to which event you want (UFC 300 this time) and then it will list the full card, and there you can make your picks, and its very easy to embed. Just copy and paste and embed it in a post and it will display your picks.
 
Appreciate your humility. I'm bringing jet packs and nachos.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
If you go to https://www.tapology.com make an account, then go to which event you want (UFC 300 this time) and then it will list the full card, and there you can make your picks, and its very easy to embed. Just copy and paste and embed it in a post and it will display your picks.
Cool, thanks.
I guess I am going to watch more footage of all the fighters before i make a final prediction on tapology
 
They should have made this an outdoor event those are always kinda cool. Silva vs Maia/Penn vs Edgar card was outdoors and I am pretty sure Nelson vs Nogueira card was as well both were in the Middle East but Vegas is in the desert too so why not?
 
As tempting as all that is, and I wasn't even invited by the way but that never stopped me before, I'll be living it up in the Casa Siver!

10193912-6738095-image-a-10_1550961550131.jpg


Good food from my open air kitchen

disgusting-onsen-kitchen.jpg


and if any of y'all get thirsty:

seekhx2j9nmu2u8ims8xss-970-80.jpg


Come on down, guys, there's room for all!
 
Wow I would love to come visit your place too! And of course you are invited, everyone on here is. I just tagged the regulars who visit my mansions a lot. Maybe we can have the after party at your place
 
