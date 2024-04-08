Pre-fight discussion UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill Sat. April 13 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN, ESPN+ Main 10pm ET PPV

PurpleStorm
purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2016
- Messages
- 28,357
- Reaction score
- 73,121
This Saturday April 13 it's the big kahuna: UFC 300. Perhaps the biggest card the UFC has ever assembled and one of the most stacked mixed martial arts events of all time.
Kindly share your thoughts, breakdowns, predictions and pontifications. Please keep the conversation civil. No flaming, trolling or whining.
Keep checking back for excellent content from Sherdog contributors and staff and most importantly you. All week we'll have information leading up to the weigh-ins and play by play thread. Enjoy fight week and the pre-fight discussion!
Date/Time: Saturday 04.13.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13
APR 13, 2024T-MOBILE ARENA, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
Of course we've got a super special breakdown from Sherdog's Shillan & Duffy.
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN APR 8, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview one of the most loaded cards in mixed martial arts history, with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. With so much to discuss, the guys nonetheless found the time to veer into discussions on subjects including: pro wrestling gimmicks involving live animals, James Thompson's exploding ear and, of course, Bo Nickal—though for once, he qualifies as on-topic.
0:00 The best card in UFC history?
10:12 Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1) vs. Cody Garbrandt (14-5)
23:43 Bobby Green (31-15-1, 1 NC) vs. Jim Miller (37-17, 1 NC)
37:25 Jessica Andrade (25-12) vs. Marina Rodriguez (17-3-2)
48:40 Jalin Turner (14-7) vs. Renato Carneiro (18-5-1)
1:02:43 Sodiq Yusuff (13-3) vs. Diego Lopes (23-6)
1:12:50 Holly Holm (15-6, 1 NC) vs. Kayla Harrison (16-1)
1:34:39 Calvin Kattar (23-7) vs. Aljamain Sterling (23-4)
1:51:58 Jiri Prochazka (29-4-1) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (14-3)
2:08:15 Bo Nickal (5-0) vs. Cody Brundage (10-5)
2:24:05 Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (21-3)
2:42:40 Justin Gaethje (25-4) vs. Max Holloway (25-7)
3:04:44 Weili Zhang (24-3) vs. Xiaonan Yan (18-3, 1 NC)
3:19:30 Alex Pereira (9-2) vs. Jamahal Hill (12-1, 1 NC)
3:36:49 A quick rundown of all the picks
Kindly share your thoughts, breakdowns, predictions and pontifications. Please keep the conversation civil. No flaming, trolling or whining.
Keep checking back for excellent content from Sherdog contributors and staff and most importantly you. All week we'll have information leading up to the weigh-ins and play by play thread. Enjoy fight week and the pre-fight discussion!
Date/Time: Saturday 04.13.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 13
UFC 300 - PEREIRA VS. HILLUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
APR 13, 2024
12-1-0
MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
|MATCH
|FIGHTERS
|12
Weili
Zhang
24-3-0
|TITLE FIGHT
Strawweight
Xiaonan
Yan
18-3-0
|11
Justin
Gaethje
25-4-0
Lightweight
Max
Holloway
25-7-0
|10
Charles
Oliveira
34-9-0
Lightweight
Arman
Tsarukyan
21-3-0
|9
|Bo
Nickal
5-0-0
|Middleweight
|Cody
Brundage
10-5-0
|8
|Jiri
Prochazka
29-4-1
|Light Heavyweight
|Aleksandar
Rakic
14-3-0
|7
|Calvin
Kattar
23-7-0
|Featherweight
|Aljamain
Sterling
23-4-0
|6
|Holly
Holm
15-6-0
|Bantamweight
|Kayla
Harrison
16-1-0
|5
|Sodiq
Yusuff
13-3-0
Featherweight
|Diego
Lopes
23-6-0
|4
|Jalin
Turner
14-7-0
|Lightweight
|Renato
Carneiro
18-5-1
|3
|Jessica
Andrade
25-12-0
|Strawweight
|Marina
Rodriguez
17-3-2
|2
|Bobby
Green
31-15-1
|Lightweight
|Jim
Miller
37-17-0
|1
|Deiveson
Figueiredo
22-3-1
|Bantamweight
|Cody
Garbrandt
14-5-0
Of course we've got a super special breakdown from Sherdog's Shillan & Duffy.
Shillan and Duffy: UFC 300 PreviewFacebookTwitterReddit0Email
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN APR 8, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview one of the most loaded cards in mixed martial arts history, with background, analysis, detailed predictions and picks for all 13 fights. With so much to discuss, the guys nonetheless found the time to veer into discussions on subjects including: pro wrestling gimmicks involving live animals, James Thompson's exploding ear and, of course, Bo Nickal—though for once, he qualifies as on-topic.
0:00 The best card in UFC history?
10:12 Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1) vs. Cody Garbrandt (14-5)
23:43 Bobby Green (31-15-1, 1 NC) vs. Jim Miller (37-17, 1 NC)
37:25 Jessica Andrade (25-12) vs. Marina Rodriguez (17-3-2)
48:40 Jalin Turner (14-7) vs. Renato Carneiro (18-5-1)
1:02:43 Sodiq Yusuff (13-3) vs. Diego Lopes (23-6)
1:12:50 Holly Holm (15-6, 1 NC) vs. Kayla Harrison (16-1)
1:34:39 Calvin Kattar (23-7) vs. Aljamain Sterling (23-4)
1:51:58 Jiri Prochazka (29-4-1) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (14-3)
2:08:15 Bo Nickal (5-0) vs. Cody Brundage (10-5)
2:24:05 Charles Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (21-3)
2:42:40 Justin Gaethje (25-4) vs. Max Holloway (25-7)
3:04:44 Weili Zhang (24-3) vs. Xiaonan Yan (18-3, 1 NC)
3:19:30 Alex Pereira (9-2) vs. Jamahal Hill (12-1, 1 NC)
3:36:49 A quick rundown of all the picks
Last edited: