Reasons why Pereira vs Jiri 2 is a bad matchup

- Yes it is but there is no other choice as Ank wanted the fight on his terms and lost out on the opportunity because of it



- The first fight wasn't terrible it just didn't go how we expected it.



- Not necessarily, Alex took on Jamahal on short notice and we got a very memable moment out of it



-Jiri was only on prelims because they needed a prelim header and the UFC wanted to push Bo Nickal by having him on the main card.



-It's still 1 week out, I'm sure Irish fans can always cancel their travel plans or just attend the card anyway. Irish fans also should have known better than to rely on Conor.



-Pereira is the only active champ they have who fights often, is reliable and is a draw. Of course they're going to push him over other big draws who are either pull out artists or fight once a year.



- Jiri and Alex are always training and fight ready. They'll be okay



- Pereira's fights rarely go past the 2nd round, I see him getting training burn out before I do him getting fight burn out.