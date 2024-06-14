Reasons why Pereira vs Jiri 2 is a bad matchup

Corrado Soprano
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2012
- Messages
- 4,847
- Reaction score
- 20,687
Everyone has been praising Alex-Jiri 2 getting made and there are some great things about this fight but I like to look at all perspectives. Lets look at the negative aspects of Alex-Jiri 2.
-This is another recycled rematch we’ve already seen. What happened to fresh matchmaking?
-Will almost guaranteed be worse than the first fight.
-Short notice fights are usually duds (there are exceptions).
-This matchup is not as exciting as Conor returning.
-Pereira & Jiri are good guys of the sport and one has to lose which stinks.
-Jiri was on the prelims his last fight, he’s not ready for a main event bout for the belt.
-The fans who paid money for tickets and made travel arrangements to Vegas got shafted (especially Irish fans)
-Too much Pereira lately. The UFC needs to market other fighters.
-Both men don’t have enough time to train.
-Pereira’s constant activity could lead to burnout.
-This is another recycled rematch we’ve already seen. What happened to fresh matchmaking?
-Will almost guaranteed be worse than the first fight.
-Short notice fights are usually duds (there are exceptions).
-This matchup is not as exciting as Conor returning.
-Pereira & Jiri are good guys of the sport and one has to lose which stinks.
-Jiri was on the prelims his last fight, he’s not ready for a main event bout for the belt.
-The fans who paid money for tickets and made travel arrangements to Vegas got shafted (especially Irish fans)
-Too much Pereira lately. The UFC needs to market other fighters.
-Both men don’t have enough time to train.
-Pereira’s constant activity could lead to burnout.
Last edited: