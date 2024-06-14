  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Reasons why Pereira vs Jiri 2 is a bad matchup

Everyone has been praising Alex-Jiri 2 getting made and there are some great things about this fight but I like to look at all perspectives. Lets look at the negative aspects of Alex-Jiri 2.

-This is another recycled rematch we’ve already seen. What happened to fresh matchmaking?

-Will almost guaranteed be worse than the first fight.

-Short notice fights are usually duds (there are exceptions).

-This matchup is not as exciting as Conor returning.

-Pereira & Jiri are good guys of the sport and one has to lose which stinks.

-Jiri was on the prelims his last fight, he’s not ready for a main event bout for the belt.

-The fans who paid money for tickets and made travel arrangements to Vegas got shafted (especially Irish fans)

-Too much Pereira lately. The UFC needs to market other fighters.

-Both men don’t have enough time to train.

-Pereira’s constant activity could lead to burnout.
 
Ppl that see other ppl doing things that are difficult and take a ton of planning seem to think they’re easy. We are lucky that we got this on such short notice.
 
- Yes it is but there is no other choice as Ank wanted the fight on his terms and lost out on the opportunity because of it

- The first fight wasn't terrible it just didn't go how we expected it.

- Not necessarily, Alex took on Jamahal on short notice and we got a very memable moment out of it

-Jiri was only on prelims because they needed a prelim header and the UFC wanted to push Bo Nickal by having him on the main card.

-It's still 1 week out, I'm sure Irish fans can always cancel their travel plans or just attend the card anyway. Irish fans also should have known better than to rely on Conor.

-Pereira is the only active champ they have who fights often, is reliable and is a draw. Of course they're going to push him over other big draws who are either pull out artists or fight once a year.

- Jiri and Alex are always training and fight ready. They'll be okay

- Pereira's fights rarely go past the 2nd round, I see him getting training burn out before I do him getting fight burn out.
 
I'd rather see Alex tested vs Ank but this was such a great fight while it lasted. I don't mind it
 
While I agree with the overall sentiment, & some of your points, part-2s can also to be pretty sick; Aldo/Mendes 2, Robbie/Rory 2, DP/Max 2, Nate/Conor 2, DC/Stipe 2, Grasso/Shevy 2, Volk/Max 2 off the top of my head
 
I think you're so extremely old and senile that you forgot you made this thread just a few hours earlier:

Reminder that this is the second time Alex vs Jiri has saved a card

When Jon-Stipe fell through for UFC 295, Alex vs Jiri was made to save the card. Now the rematch is saving the McGregor-Chandler card. Aren’t they f*cking awesome!
I like the Ank fight but he shot himself in the foot with an all time stupid call out. Naming the place and time, far later than the champ actually wanted to defend, with 1 win in his last 3 fights.

Ank is wildly talented, but seems to have 0 fight IQ, which is why he isn't the champ to begin with. He easily had the ability to win 3 of his last 3 and walked away with one.. so its sure hard to make a compelling argument the champ should sit around and grace you with a shot on your own terms.

If Alex wanted to fight in Aug he should've been all over that.
 
- recycled matchup? it's a rematch. rematches can be different than the first fight
- why would it be guaranteed worse? it has a higher chance of being better than first fight since the first one ended in round 2
- short notice fight true, but it's alex. he doesn't make dud fights
- who cares about conor. haven't cared since he tapped to khabib in 2018
- are you 12? it's a fight. there is always a winner and loser
- jiri not ready for main event? are you a troll? he is a main event fighter with 95%+ finish rate
- sucks for the fans, this is mcgregors fault
- chama, b*tch
- they are professionals, always training. you think fighters only train when they have a fight announced?
- chama, b*tch
 
The card is 15 days out. You figure with that in mind it would invalidate all the complaints as it's the best outcome of a shit situation, but no, you can't stop the incessant whining. The timing isn't ideal for any of these matchups, but the card is better on paper by a mile.
 
Lol you are making useless points.

It's a short notice fight. They took all that Conor money and made it worth their while so they gonna do it regardless of risk. Making the besf of bad situation.


I read this in DUH! Magazine
 
Aren't you leaving something out? Context bro. It was 300, the most stacked card ever. He was on the prelims to show how incredibly stacked it was.
 
