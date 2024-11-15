  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

There are always people before every card who dutifully try to create hype and buzz, no matter how miserable the card looks, no matter how mismatched or idiotic the matchmaking is.

"Look at how jacked Stipe is! Stipe looks as prime as ever! I'm actually worried for Jon! I predict a JBG brawl that will please every fan!"

What we've got here is an unparalleled cheat who can now PED as much as he wants in order to cement his paper HW legacy against a handpicked, aging fighter who's been retired and working full-time as a firefighter for years now. This bullshit has derailed the HW division and turned it into a joke. This fight's entire existence is a black mark on the UFC.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I thought all the fat, no-cardio buns turned HW into a joke? It's been funny seeing people get so upset over a trash division full of mostly awful fighters.
It functioned like a real sport before, so this is definitely a step down.
 
True enough there are always the contrarians to the "common wisdom."

Still...a weigh-in is a LITERAL reality check, at least for some things. Way too many people had the image in their mind's eye of a scrawny guy with flyaway hair bent double before Ngannou, added the age filter, and thought Jones was about to fight someone who wandered away from the nursing home.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
They're gonna have fun reviewing the thousands upon thousands of eye witness accounts
Can you imagine actually taking witness statements during a PBP thread?

"Well, sir, we got a bunch of smart ass remarks, this group over here seems to hate women, and this group over here kept showing me pictures of kitties."

"And no one was watching the actual fight?"
 
Stipes age is ruining it for me. Prime for prime Stipe walks over him.
Jon is an actual 205er.
 
"No, between all of that and the many pics of Hillary Duff's donk, everyone was distracted."
 
Bobby Boulders said:
"No, between all of that and the many pics of Hillary Duff's donk, everyone was distracted."
hillary-duff-5c4ed56f-6974-44e5-98b2-e6c62a8725b2.jpg
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I thought all the fat, no-cardio bums turned HW into a joke? It's been funny seeing people get so upset over a trash division full of mostly awful fighters.
because it still matters who the champ of that division is. that is supposed to be the baddest man on the planet. the division itself is and has always been trash, it's the champion that matters.
 
