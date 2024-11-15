Reality check

There are always people before every card who dutifully try to create hype and buzz, no matter how miserable the card looks, no matter how mismatched or idiotic the matchmaking is.



"Look at how jacked Stipe is! Stipe looks as prime as ever! I'm actually worried for Jon! I predict a JBG brawl that will please every fan!"



What we've got here is an unparalleled cheat who can now PED as much as he wants in order to cement his paper HW legacy against a handpicked, aging fighter who's been retired and working full-time as a firefighter for years now. This bullshit has derailed the HW division and turned it into a joke. This fight's entire existence is a black mark on the UFC.