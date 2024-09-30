Realistically speaking, when do you see Ankalaev getting the title shot?

Do you think he gets it Spring next year, after Roundree? Or do you think he will be forced to fight Jiri and Jan, while Pereira fights Jones and DDP? He is on a 12 fight winning streak, he should have gotten multiple title shots already if the UFC was fair.



Sadly I see it going like this:



Pereira beats Roundree, and jones beats Miocic. Jones and Pereira fight in spring for the HW belt, as Jon jones retirement fight. Pereira loses, but in fall next year fights DDP for the LHW belt, which he wins. Then, finally, Ank will probably get his title shot spring 2026. This is what is likely to happen sadly.