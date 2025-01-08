Kowboy On Sherdog
Quinton Jackson-Rashad Evans Boxing Match Targeted for Future Date in 2025
Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans will settle their old rivalry inside the squared circle.
Jackson and Evans are expected to meet in a boxing bout in Albuquerque, New Mexico, sometime in 2025. The exact date for the fight is yet to be announced. The promotion Influencer Crossover Series made it official on social media for their first event, which is entitled ICS Mania I. Jackson and Evans also both announced the fight via social media.
“Rampage” and Evans starred as rival coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter 10 “in 2009. The two met in a non-title main event clash at UFC 114 the following year, where “Suga” emerged victorious via a unanimous decision.
Over the course of career that spanned two decades, Jackson has competed in a number of major promotions, including the UFC — where he captured light heavyweight gold — Bellator MMA and Pride Fighting Championships. “Rampage” hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 237 in 2019.
Meanwhile, Evans is the “TUF” Season 2 winner and a former UFC light heavyweight champ. The Hall of Famer exited the promotion on a five-fight skid in 2018. He has since picked up a unanimous decision win over Gabriel Checco under the Eagle FC banner in 2022.
