HHJ said: I've no desire to watch it, but Rampage might as well use the newfound popularity of his podcast to get some money fights, especially after all that shannon briggs stuff didnt work out. If he can show up in shape, maybe he can do a few more. Click to expand...

according to Rampage the reason he looked really fat vs Fedor is because of some misdiagnosed thyroid problem he was taking medicine for that made him swell up when he ate carbs. since my PhD is in shookology i can neither confirm nor deny these statements.timestampednot that an in shape Rampage means the fight is 1000x more intriguing, but just hopefully he doesn't look like the god damn michellin man when he comes out.