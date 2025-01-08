Media Quinton Jackson-Rashad Evans Boxing Match Targeted for Future Date in 2025

Rampage-Jackson-Rashad-Evans.jpg

Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans will settle their old rivalry inside the squared circle.

Quinton Jackson-Rashad Evans Boxing Match Targeted for Future Date in 2025

Quinton Jackson and Rashad Evans will settle their old rivalry inside the squared circle.
Jackson and Evans are expected to meet in a boxing bout in Albuquerque, New Mexico, sometime in 2025. The exact date for the fight is yet to be announced. The promotion Influencer Crossover Series made it official on social media for their first event, which is entitled ICS Mania I. Jackson and Evans also both announced the fight via social media.

“Rampage” and Evans starred as rival coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter 10 “in 2009. The two met in a non-title main event clash at UFC 114 the following year, where “Suga” emerged victorious via a unanimous decision.

Over the course of career that spanned two decades, Jackson has competed in a number of major promotions, including the UFC — where he captured light heavyweight gold — Bellator MMA and Pride Fighting Championships. “Rampage” hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 237 in 2019.

Meanwhile, Evans is the “TUF” Season 2 winner and a former UFC light heavyweight champ. The Hall of Famer exited the promotion on a five-fight skid in 2018. He has since picked up a unanimous decision win over Gabriel Checco under the Eagle FC banner in 2022.



This was supposed to have been on that ONE Atlanta event that got canceled, if I'm not mistaken
 
I've no desire to watch it, but Rampage might as well use the newfound popularity of his podcast to get some money fights, especially after all that shannon briggs stuff didnt work out. If he can show up in shape, maybe he can do a few more.
 
Thepaintbucket said:
Going to be terrible with all things considered. Rampage won't have the cardio nor the punching output. Rashad is undersized and has no chin.

The worst part is both guys like each other too much. Will it be as awful as Silva vs Chael 3 exhibition event
Click to expand...

Chin, size, and cardio are of little importance in this matchup.
The real question is, who can make the other man skip to his Loo?
 
HHJ said:
I've no desire to watch it, but Rampage might as well use the newfound popularity of his podcast to get some money fights, especially after all that shannon briggs stuff didnt work out. If he can show up in shape, maybe he can do a few more.
Click to expand...
I might be too young or forgetful but, was there ever a time that "Shannon Briggs stuff" ever worked out?
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
I might be too young or forgetful but, was there ever a time that "Shannon Briggs stuff" ever worked out?
Click to expand...
Well he was chasing Klitchsko but the situation w Rampage was different. it seemed like something they could do.
 
Lights Out 101 said:
Rashad once did a whole bunch of magic mushrooms and gained elite levels of clarity and universal wisdom from the experience, so I pick him via superior consciousness. Rampage is fat and somewhat bitter about life I think.
Click to expand...
He seems alright on the podcast. He may be bitter about some fights, but he seems OK in general
 
HHJ said:
I've no desire to watch it, but Rampage might as well use the newfound popularity of his podcast to get some money fights, especially after all that shannon briggs stuff didnt work out. If he can show up in shape, maybe he can do a few more.
Click to expand...

according to Rampage the reason he looked really fat vs Fedor is because of some misdiagnosed thyroid problem he was taking medicine for that made him swell up when he ate carbs. since my PhD is in shookology i can neither confirm nor deny these statements.

timestamped


not that an in shape Rampage means the fight is 1000x more intriguing, but just hopefully he doesn't look like the god damn michellin man when he comes out.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
according to Rampage the reason he looked really fat vs Fedor is because of some misdiagnosed thyroid problem he was taking medicine for that made him swell up when he ate carbs. since my PhD is in shookology i can neither confirm nor deny these statements.

timestamped


not that an in shape Rampage means the fight is 1000x more intriguing, but just hopefully he doesn't look like the god damn michellin man when he comes out.
Click to expand...

Yeah bellator didn't bring him back because they didn't like how out of shape he was for that.


So if he can come in looking good and put Rashad away quick, maybe he can parlay that into a few more similar paydays
 
What is the *paying* target audience for this fight? Unless this is some kind of secret eugenics program - buy a ticket, get snipped in the middle of the night by government ninjas - I don't get it.
 
