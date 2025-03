​

A boxing match between Ultimate Fighting Championship veterans Diego Sanchez and John Makdessi is on tap for the ICS Mania Boxing event scheduled for April 12.The promotion recently announced the booking, which has also been confirmed by both Sanchez and Makdessi. ICS Mania Boxing takes place at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is headlined by a clash between former UFC foes Rashad Evans and Quinton Jackson . The card, which is co-promoted by Albuquerque’s Tapia Promotion’s and Florida’s Signature Punch Promotions, will feature a number of local boxers from New Mexico.Sanchez, 43, was one of the winners on “The Ultimate Fighter 1.” He last competed in MMA at Eagle FC 46 in March 2022, where he lost a unanimous decision to Kevin Lee . More recently, “The Nightmare” fought under the BKFC banner in February 2023, when he suffered a fourth-round stoppage loss to pro boxer Austin Trout.The 39-year-old Makdessi will be making his boxing debut. The Tristar Gym export enjoyed a 20-bout tenure in the UFC, making his Octagon debut in 2010. “The Bull” lost three of his last four fights in the Las Vegas-based promotion, including a unanimous decision defeat to Jamie Mullarkey in his most recent outing at UFC 293 in September 2023.