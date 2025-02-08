Kowboy On Sherdog
Rashad Evans-'Rampage' Jackson Boxing Match Approved for April 12 in New Mexico
A previously rumored boxing match between Rashad Evans and Quinton Jackson is now official for the spring.
On Friday, the New Mexico State Athletic Commission approved a boxing card to be held at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on April 12. The event will be headlined by Evans and Jackson and is co-promoted by Albuquerque’s Tapia Promotions and Florida’s Signature Punch Promotions. The Albuquerque Journal was first to report the details of the event. No other bouts were announced for the card, but it will reportedly include a number of local boxers from New Mexico.
Evans and Jackson served as opposing coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter 10” before squaring off at UFC 114, where Evans took a unanimous decision triumph over his rival in May 2010. Neither Evans nor Jackson has previous professional boxing experience.
A former UFC light heavyweight champion and a “TUF 2” winner, Evans hasn’t competed in combat sports since outpointing Gabriel Checco at Eagle FC 44 on Jan. 28, 2022. Prior to that, the 45-year-old lost his final five Octagon appearances between 2015 and 2018. The Global Fight League recently announced that “Suga” had been selected by the New York team in its draft, but Evans denied his participation in the league, instead pointing to the targeted showdown against “Rampage” as his priority.
Jackson initially rose to prominence under the Pride Fighting Championships banner before enjoying a brief reign as UFC light heavyweight champ. “Rampage”, who is 46 years old, last appeared at Bellator 237 in December 2019, when he suffered a first-round TKO defeat to Fedor Emelianenko.
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
