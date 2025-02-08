  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Rashad Evans-'Rampage' Jackson Boxing Match Approved for April 12 in New Mexico

A previously rumored boxing match between Rashad Evans and Quinton Jackson is now official for the spring.
On Friday, the New Mexico State Athletic Commission approved a boxing card to be held at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on April 12. The event will be headlined by Evans and Jackson and is co-promoted by Albuquerque’s Tapia Promotions and Florida’s Signature Punch Promotions. The Albuquerque Journal was first to report the details of the event. No other bouts were announced for the card, but it will reportedly include a number of local boxers from New Mexico.

Evans and Jackson served as opposing coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter 10” before squaring off at UFC 114, where Evans took a unanimous decision triumph over his rival in May 2010. Neither Evans nor Jackson has previous professional boxing experience.

A former UFC light heavyweight champion and a “TUF 2” winner, Evans hasn’t competed in combat sports since outpointing Gabriel Checco at Eagle FC 44 on Jan. 28, 2022. Prior to that, the 45-year-old lost his final five Octagon appearances between 2015 and 2018. The Global Fight League recently announced that “Suga” had been selected by the New York team in its draft, but Evans denied his participation in the league, instead pointing to the targeted showdown against “Rampage” as his priority.

Jackson initially rose to prominence under the Pride Fighting Championships banner before enjoying a brief reign as UFC light heavyweight champ. “Rampage”, who is 46 years old, last appeared at Bellator 237 in December 2019, when he suffered a first-round TKO defeat to Fedor Emelianenko.




lmao why would anyone watch this lol

There have been a lot of terrible youtuber, and/or washed up mma guys fights, but this might be the most useless of them all lol.

Cannot think of a worse one.
 
JustOnce said:
lmao why would anyone watch this lol

There have been a lot of terrible youtuber, and/or washed up mma guys fights, but this might be the most useless of them all lol.

Cannot think of a worse one.
Click to expand...
I'll watch. Gotta support the ogs

Plus, they both look very healthy and well put together right now. Could see it being a good fight.
 
They're very insistent on making this happen. This is like the third time they've announced this fight. If they wanna fight that badly, just do it Tank/Ferroso 2 style and get past it
 
I predict the 200 that pay to see this are going to be pretty pissed off
 
In before Rampage pulls out to shoot A-Team part 2
 
Both are 10 years past their prime and haven't been competing. No thanks.
 
