And I wouldn't be surprised one bit if that was intentionally done. He wasn't like that in the first movie and it did pretty well. Could have kept him like that.

Don't doubt it. Wes Craven only wrote and directed the first movie with a few rewriters on the 3rd script. He was largely only a ceremonial producer for all the sequels. So it was all the studio just trying to created a character to cash in on every October for a few years. They cranked out 4 movies in 5 years lol. He didnt fully write and direct another one until New Nightmare in which Freddy is not funny at all.