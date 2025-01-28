Not only was it an amazing show that we had a blast at, I made my big debut last night, brother!
That’s my Cody shirt in the background on the thumbnail and you clearly see my slap hands with Jey in the video. Going to shows since I was 5 and I finally got a wrestler high five!
Not only was it an amazing show that we had a blast at, I made my big debut last night, brother!
That’s my Cody shirt in the background on the thumbnail and you clearly see my slap hands with Jey in the video. Going to shows since I was 5 and I finally got a wrestler high five!
@RollSonnenRoll member back when I hated Betty Gilpin's character in American Primeval, well I finally found someone that I hate even more
No spoilers but theres a certain character in Landman that I HATE SO FUCKING MUCH!!!!!!!!!
I HATE HER!! I HATE HER!! I HATE HER!!!!
SHE'S AN EVIL BITCH AND I FUCKING HATE HER SO MUCH!!!!!!!
Show is really good, though, 8 episodes in, 2 to go, OH I HOPE THAT MISERABLE BITCH GETS HER COMEUPPANCE!!!!!!!!
I FUCKING HATE HER!!!
Also, this isnt a spoiler cause its never addressed in the show but this obviously takes place in the same universe as Varsity Blues
I'll spoiler tag it in case you dont wanna know the connection but I think you'll get a kick out if it if you do decide to read it
@My Spot Ali Larter's character in Landman is obviously her same character from Varsity Blues
The smoking hot high school cheerleader succubus that wants to fuck the star quarterback to get out of her small Texas town actually made her dreams come true, she grew up, married rich and became a smoking hot trophy wife succubus with a smoking hot teenage daughter that wants to fuck the star quarterback so she can become an NFL wife
I freaking love that decades long storyline booking, I love it!
@RollSonnenRoll member back when I hated Betty Gilpin's character in American Primeval, well I finally found someone that I hate even more
No spoilers but theres a certain character in Landman that I HATE SO FUCKING MUCH!!!!!!!!!
I HATE HER!! I HATE HER!! I HATE HER!!!!
SHE'S AN EVIL BITCH AND I FUCKING HATE HER SO MUCH!!!!!!!
Show is really good, though, 8 episodes in, 2 to go, OH I HOPE THAT MISERABLE BITCH GETS HER COMEUPPANCE!!!!!!!!
I FUCKING HATE HER!!!
Also, this isnt a spoiler cause its never addressed in the show but this obviously takes place in the same universe as Varsity Blues
I'll spoiler tag it in case you dont wanna know the connection but I think you'll get a kick out if it if you do decide to read it
@My Spot Ali Larter's character in Landman is obviously her same character from Varsity Blues
The smoking hot high school cheerleader that wants to fuck the star quarterback to get out of her small Texas town actually made her dreams come true, she grew up, married rich and became a smoking hot trophy wife succubus with a smoking hot teenage daughter that wants to fuck the star quarterback so she can become an NFL wife
I freaking love that decades long storyline booking, I love it!
@Batjester I pitched NXT all night but to no avail. There was a single ticket available last night for $108. I probably should’ve got it. That seemed to be the last Ticketmaster ticket. Everything else this morning is all resale and nothing below $200 or so. Ehhhhh.
So I have no doubt that Nikita will come out and do a strip tease to show Adonis what he’s missing or something now
One thing I really noticed last night is just how over Rhea is. I know that’s obvious but it’s crazy in person. The amount of girls that are in some type of Rhea cosplay, every other shirt is Rhea, the insane pop when she gets shown on screen. It felt like her, Cody and Punk were on equal footing of who the people were there to see.
I like to think he worked his way up the ranks and within 8 years he was the star offensive coordinator at TCU, eventually becoming the head coach at Arkansas by the age of 32, thats what I like to think