PWD PWD 1198: Say His Name and He Appears This Saturday

Get a dream, hold on to it and shoot for the sky!
Rules.
1. Say his name on Saturday
2. #PushTonyD
3. Rehire Mandy

@RollSonnenRoll did you have a good time at the matches last night?
Take any cool pics?
See any nooks and or crannies?
Not only was it an amazing show that we had a blast at, I made my big debut last night, brother!

That’s my Cody shirt in the background on the thumbnail and you clearly see my slap hands with Jey in the video. Going to shows since I was 5 and I finally got a wrestler high five!
 
I’ve had a few 203 area code calls today that I let go to voicemail to keep ‘em’ on ice. We’ll see if they can come up with the right figure for ol’ Roll to make a decision!
 
Not only was it an amazing show that we had a blast at, I made my big debut last night, brother!

That’s my Cody shirt in the background on the thumbnail and you clearly see my slap hands with Jey in the video. Going to shows since I was 5 and I finally got a wrestler high five!
LoL I see ya, ya dang long haired hippie
 
I went up to refill my drink just before that and a producer had the group that was at the top of the stairs all rallied up to tell them what he wanted.

I heard him specially say “we’re not giving out contracts tonight so don’t make this about you” <lmao>
 
@RollSonnenRoll member back when I hated Betty Gilpin's character in American Primeval, well I finally found someone that I hate even more

No spoilers but theres a certain character in Landman that I HATE SO FUCKING MUCH!!!!!!!!!

I HATE HER!! I HATE HER!! I HATE HER!!!!

SHE'S AN EVIL BITCH AND I FUCKING HATE HER SO MUCH!!!!!!!


Show is really good, though, 8 episodes in, 2 to go, OH I HOPE THAT MISERABLE BITCH GETS HER COMEUPPANCE!!!!!!!!


I FUCKING HATE HER!!!


Also, this isnt a spoiler cause its never addressed in the show but this obviously takes place in the same universe as Varsity Blues


I'll spoiler tag it in case you dont wanna know the connection but I think you'll get a kick out if it if you do decide to read it


@My Spot Ali Larter's character in Landman is obviously her same character from Varsity Blues

The smoking hot high school cheerleader succubus that wants to fuck the star quarterback to get out of her small Texas town actually made her dreams come true, she grew up, married rich and became a smoking hot trophy wife succubus with a smoking hot teenage daughter that wants to fuck the star quarterback so she can become an NFL wife

I freaking love that decades long storyline booking, I love it!
 
@RollSonnenRoll member back when I hated Betty Gilpin's character in American Primeval, well I finally found someone that I hate even more

No spoilers but theres a certain character in Landman that I HATE SO FUCKING MUCH!!!!!!!!!

I HATE HER!! I HATE HER!! I HATE HER!!!!

SHE'S AN EVIL BITCH AND I FUCKING HATE HER SO MUCH!!!!!!!


Show is really good, though, 8 episodes in, 2 to go, OH I HOPE THAT MISERABLE BITCH GETS HER COMEUPPANCE!!!!!!!!


I FUCKING HATE HER!!!


Also, this isnt a spoiler cause its never addressed in the show but this obviously takes place in the same universe as Varsity Blues


I'll spoiler tag it in case you dont wanna know the connection but I think you'll get a kick out if it if you do decide to read it


@My Spot Ali Larter's character in Landman is obviously her same character from Varsity Blues

The smoking hot high school cheerleader that wants to fuck the star quarterback to get out of her small Texas town actually made her dreams come true, she grew up, married rich and became a smoking hot trophy wife succubus with a smoking hot teenage daughter that wants to fuck the star quarterback so she can become an NFL wife

I freaking love that decades long storyline booking, I love it!
Meanwhile, Lance Harbor is selling lawn mowers at Sears and coaching pee wee football

<DCrying>
 
The sheer will and determination to get to the top of that mountain. We could all use a little of that!
You see that hide in the back? She's climbed on that one too when I didnt have the figurine there. She went damn near vertical at times to get up there!
 
@Batjester I pitched NXT all night but to no avail. There was a single ticket available last night for $108. I probably should’ve got it. That seemed to be the last Ticketmaster ticket. Everything else this morning is all resale and nothing below $200 or so. Ehhhhh.

So I have no doubt that Nikita will come out and do a strip tease to show Adonis what he’s missing or something now
 
One thing I really noticed last night is just how over Rhea is. I know that’s obvious but it’s crazy in person. The amount of girls that are in some type of Rhea cosplay, every other shirt is Rhea, the insane pop when she gets shown on screen. It felt like her, Cody and Punk were on equal footing of who the people were there to see.
 
Meanwhile, Lance Harbor is selling lawn mowers at Sears and coaching pee wee football

<DCrying>

<DCrying>
I like to think he worked his way up the ranks and within 8 years he was the star offensive coordinator at TCU, eventually becoming the head coach at Arkansas by the age of 32, thats what I like to think

Woo Pig
 
I like to think he worked his way up the ranks and within 8 years he was the star offensive coordinator at TCU, eventually becoming the head coach at Arkansas by the age of 32, thats what I like to think

Woo Pig

Woo Pig
I hope so, Pete, I hope so
 
