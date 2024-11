***Official*** Sherdog Mayberry Awards 2024 🏆 As we enter the holiday season and prepare for a new year... Rain or Shine , Snow or Sunshine , It's Time. The Mayberry Lounge Awards , 2024 Edition. Voting will last for 30 days and the winners will be announced on Christmas Day. :) So... vote for your best friend , vote for your enemy , you...

I gotta be honest, I am somewhat perturbed that not one single person in here has taken 10 seconds out of their busy day to vote for @Pliny Pete and Roxie in the Shedog Best Pet AwardIt takes 10 dang seconds to change a life!And if you read this and get the feeling that I'm talking about you its because yes I am fucking talking about you!Click the fuckin button and vote!Dont make me start tagging people cause I'll do it!Geez Louise, if we lose out to a fucking grown ass man that pretends to be a cat on the internet then that will just destroy poor RoxieVote early, vote often, vote for Roxie!