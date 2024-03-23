Put it all on the table Jones vs Aspinall

HHJ said: Its a fair thing. Jones vs Gane left me with more questions than answers. Gane gave up so easily and really...before that...the way Jones moved... he looked slow. Click to expand...

Yeah he looked tentative as well to me - before finishing the fight in like 10 seconds. I think what sets him apart in heavyweight (against a great grappler like Aspinall too) would be his kicks, not many heavies can fight at that distance and do damage. I think he has a bit of rach advantage on Aspinall too.