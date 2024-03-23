Put it all on the table Jones vs Aspinall

Its a fair thing. Jones vs Gane left me with more questions than answers. Gane gave up so easily and really...before that...the way Jones moved... he looked slow.I feel like I don't know enough about heavyweight Jones to make a good guess, and his last few outings at LHW have been poor to say the least.
Based on what I know I think Jones can figh from distance and win a decision.
nahhhhhhAspinall gets tired of Jones ducking him and goes to PFL to fight for the actual belt.
under*Aspinall because he would make it into the cage, Jon would probably hide behind the cage.
Yeah but Aspinall has got slick movements. He can probably get inside,and I think Jones would be at a disadvantage there in a prolonged scuffle. He'd have to def try to use elbows to get Tom off him. Tom could throw some crazy combos at close range.Yeah he looked tentative as well to me. I think what sets him apart in heavyweight (against a great grappler like Aspinall too) would be his kicks, not many heavies can fight at that distance and do damage. I think he has a bit of rach advantage on Aspinall too.
Francis took himself out of the game. He's no longer on the board.
I mean dont get me wrong,in the grand scheme of things he defeated MMA. He won the great game.Frank > the game
Thats true and he can!The only way Tom Aspinall can beat Jon Jones is if he finds a way to defeat him