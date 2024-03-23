Put it all on the table Jones vs Aspinall

I feel like I don't know enough about heavyweight Jones to make a good guess, and his last few outings at LHW have been poor to say the least.

Based on what I know I think Jones can figh from distance and win a decision.
 
Aspinall gets tired of Jones ducking him and goes to PFL to fight for the actual belt.

Jones has a knee kicker's chance but Aspinall has the edge almost everywhere in the fight.
 
El Panteron said:
Its a fair thing. Jones vs Gane left me with more questions than answers. Gane gave up so easily and really...before that...the way Jones moved... he looked slow.
 
Sweater of AV said:
nahhhhhh


Francis took himself out of the game. He's no longer on the board.
 
Jones by a very shaky decision {<diva} Many will be crying robbery. Jon retires after the fight in the cage.
 
HHJ said:
Yeah he looked tentative as well to me - before finishing the fight in like 10 seconds. I think what sets him apart in heavyweight (against a great grappler like Aspinall too) would be his kicks, not many heavies can fight at that distance and do damage. I think he has a bit of rach advantage on Aspinall too.
 
El Panteron said:
Yeah but Aspinall has got slick movements. He can probably get inside,and I think Jones would be at a disadvantage there in a prolonged scuffle. He'd have to def try to use elbows to get Tom off him. Tom could throw some crazy combos at close range.
 
I think Jones loses but it has zero effect on his legacy
 
Sweater of AV said:
I mean dont get me wrong,in the grand scheme of things he defeated MMA. He won the great game.

but now that it's done he has no claim to what's going on right now. He's in boxing and nothing he can do in PFL can sustain any claim to being the best HW in MMA anymore
 
HHJ said:
Think we'll have to see how well Jones adjusts to his brand new dad bod
 
