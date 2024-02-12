Which hurts Jon Jones legacy if it does? Losing to Stipe or Aspinall?

Either fight is going to get its own narrative depending on the outcome and whether or not you like Jones. If you don't like Jones, each fight is retroactively going to be considered the easier of the two (particularly if Jones loses) - Stipe because he's old and worn out, Aspinall because he's green and untested. If you do like Jones, each fight is retroactively going to be the harder of the two - Stipe because he's an experienced veteran and the UFC HW GOAT, Aspinall because he's well-rounded and in his prime. So, there's no real point in asking the question now, because Sherdog's going to change its mind the instant the fight concludes.



