Which hurts Jon Jones legacy if it does? Losing to Stipe or Aspinall?

His legacy is pretty solidified so it wouldn't hurt it that much. But hand picking an over the hill opponent while avoiding the real opponents and then losing to him would leave some kind of mark for sure. It wouldn't be a good look.
Yes to both but not as much as Ducking real challenges. Jon has every right to say I want to fight Stipe and no one else right now but it won't be until 2 years since winning the vacant title vs a perfect style match up. He just doesn't have the right to hold the undisputed title and refuse to fight the Interim title holder who is literally disputing his status. I could handle it if he were to publicly state he will defend against Tom next but he is playing the game.Just wondering what you guys think of this scenario. Say if Jones loses to Stipe does that affect his legacy at all?
Or if he lost to Aspinall, would that affect it?
Lhw the minor leagues?. hw has always been historically the weakest weight division.A Stipe loss would absolutely would hurt it. A 1-1 HW record with a win over a French kickboxer and a loss to a geriatric mumbling fireman coming off years layoff and a KO does not make for a HW legacy.
LHW is inherently the minor leagues. It's where HWs who don't want to get hit by HWs run to. If Jones remains undefeated at HW he can always keep the perception alive that he was also the best HW. If he loses, that perception is shattered.
And then he becomes a massive HW-sized man that spent most of his career fighting smaller men and couldn't make it at HW vs even the corpse of a former HW champ. His legacy suffers greatly.
