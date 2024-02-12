Which hurts Jon Jones legacy if it does? Losing to Stipe or Aspinall?

Which hurts Jon Jones legacy if it does? Losing to Stipe or Aspinall?

  • Losing to Stipe will hurt his legacy more.

    Votes: 26 70.3%

  • Losing to Aspinall will hurt his legacy more.

    Votes: 2 5.4%

  • Losing to either guy would not hurt his legacy at all.

    Votes: 7 18.9%

  • I don't know.

    Votes: 2 5.4%
  • Total voters
    37
Just wondering what you guys think of this scenario. Say if Jones loses to Stipe does that affect his legacy at all?

Or if he lost to Aspinall, would that affect it?

N43WL7X4FJAWJF7OXUSGOPR7WA.jpg



jon-jones-tom-aspinall.jpg
 
If he loses to either of them, he was never really that good

In all seriousness
Losing to Stipe probably hurts his legacy more, because it is a fight he is expected to win, considering Stipe's age and inactivity the past few years.

Aspinall is a young beast who just knocked Pavlovich out, who is a monster himself. No shame in losing to him
 
Either fight is going to get its own narrative depending on the outcome and whether or not you like Jones. If you don't like Jones, each fight is retroactively going to be considered the easier of the two (particularly if Jones loses) - Stipe because he's old and worn out, Aspinall because he's green and untested. If you do like Jones, each fight is retroactively going to be the harder of the two - Stipe because he's an experienced veteran and the UFC HW GOAT, Aspinall because he's well-rounded and in his prime. So, there's no real point in asking the question now, because Sherdog's going to change its mind the instant the fight concludes.

Also, nice picture choices.
 
His legacy is pretty solidified so it wouldn't hurt it that much. But hand picking an over the hill opponent while avoiding the real opponents and then losing to him would leave some kind of mark for sure. It wouldn't be a good look.
 
If he loses to 72yr old Stipe dawg will melt from all the can threads. And he'd go on a rampage and no police cars would be safe ever again
 
Barteh said:
His legacy is pretty solidified so it wouldn't hurt it that much. But hand picking an over the hill opponent while avoiding the real opponents and then losing to him would leave some kind of mark for sure. It wouldn't be a good look.
Click to expand...

A Stipe loss would absolutely would hurt it. A 1-1 HW record with a win over a French kickboxer and a loss to a geriatric mumbling fireman coming off years layoff and a KO does not make for a HW legacy.

LHW is inherently the minor leagues. It's where HWs who don't want to get hit by HWs run to. If Jones remains undefeated at HW he can always keep the perception alive that he was also the best HW. If he loses, that perception is shattered.

And then he becomes a massive HW-sized man that spent most of his career fighting smaller men and couldn't make it at HW vs even the corpse of a former HW champ. His legacy suffers greatly.
 
Losing to an up and coming top contender 6 years your junior is definitely better than losing to a guy that’s 5 years older and got KO’d badly in his only fight over the past 3.5 years.
 
His legacy won't change for me.

Even when he was a young killer, many years ago, he was likely juiced on his brothers' stash. Since then he's been ducking and picking to the point of ridiculousness.

Someone like Volk, who is willing to take chances and even losses in his pursuit of excellence, is the kind of fighter who deserves to remembered over a cheating, lying, woman beating, drunk-driving, bible-thumping hypocrite who ducks the best fighters and is terrified of losing.
 
I am predicting that Jones will finally fight and defeat Miocic, then, hearing all the challenges from Aspinall, and the MMA community saying he's ducking, he will fight and defeat the young Brit and retire the unchallenged GOAT! The SHERDOG community will then say Aspinall was overrated, and Jones is still a cheat and a bum.
 
MXZT said:
Just wondering what you guys think of this scenario. Say if Jones loses to Stipe does that affect his legacy at all?

Or if he lost to Aspinall, would that affect it?

N43WL7X4FJAWJF7OXUSGOPR7WA.jpg



jon-jones-tom-aspinall.jpg
Click to expand...
Yes to both but not as much as Ducking real challenges. Jon has every right to say I want to fight Stipe and no one else right now but it won't be until 2 years since winning the vacant title vs a perfect style match up. He just doesn't have the right to hold the undisputed title and refuse to fight the Interim title holder who is literally disputing his status. I could handle it if he were to publicly state he will defend against Tom next but he is playing the game.
 
Dr Fong said:
A Stipe loss would absolutely would hurt it. A 1-1 HW record with a win over a French kickboxer and a loss to a geriatric mumbling fireman coming off years layoff and a KO does not make for a HW legacy.

LHW is inherently the minor leagues. It's where HWs who don't want to get hit by HWs run to. If Jones remains undefeated at HW he can always keep the perception alive that he was also the best HW. If he loses, that perception is shattered.

And then he becomes a massive HW-sized man that spent most of his career fighting smaller men and couldn't make it at HW vs even the corpse of a former HW champ. His legacy suffers greatly.
Click to expand...
Lhw the minor leagues?<Lmaoo>. hw has always been historically the weakest weight division.
 
Bad poll options.

Ducking the IC, while holding out for Stipe, both hurt his legacy.

Not like he has a legit legacy anyway. He’s a cheating lowlife that doesn’t have a single legitimate win in his UFC career.
 
snaportap21 said:
Lhw the minor leagues?<Lmaoo>. hw has always been historically the weakest weight division.
Click to expand...

What an extraordinarily stupid thing to say. 'Weakest division'? Who wins a fight between Aspinall and Pantoja?

You're brain has been rotted from 'P4P' fantasy nonsense. HW is the only division that actually matters. That's where the best fighter is established - the actual best fighter in reality, not in 'but what if everyone weighed the same' make believe land.

Of course LHWs can also find success at HW - because they are just HWs who cut weight. But you don't prove you're the best at LHW.
 
Both would. Here in the mma bubble you are a tomato can if you ever lose.
 
MXZT said:
Just wondering what you guys think of this scenario. Say if Jones loses to Stipe does that affect his legacy at all?

Or if he lost to Aspinall, would that affect it?

N43WL7X4FJAWJF7OXUSGOPR7WA.jpg



jon-jones-tom-aspinall.jpg
Click to expand...
The old guard is supposed to lose to the new blood in their prime. That’s expected.
But if Jones cherry-picks a has been, 2+ year inactive 42 year old, coming off of a brutal KO loss and losses? That’s a dent in his legacy that will never go away.
 
