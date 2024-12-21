Prediction league: Your future UFC GOAT Prospects?

Not talking about the Jones, Mighty Mouse, Khabib or Fedor any established atg's, talking about the ones who you think can pull it out in the future

My GOAT list prediction league:

Usman Nurmagomedov
Ilia Topuria
Umar Nurmagomedov
Islam Makhachev
Khamzat Chimaev
Alex Pereira
 
I know this is meant for estabiished guys but here's a wild one. Michael Morales. He's huge for 70, has wrestling, striking, super athletic, looks smooth everywhere. Undefeated, young not even in his prime yet. Needs a step up. 70 is so good right now
 
Easily the top GOAT contender right now.

nzA6t0U.jpg


sdzTYpj.jpg


4FpbOml.jpg
 
Topuria has the most real chance at being future GOAT in my opinion, he’s only 27 while every other champion is like 33-37. Will look forward to his lightweight debut.
 
Her potential is unlimited but she has no intentions of leaving PFL anytime soon so I don’t think we’ll know how she’ll do against the absolute top of the division for a while.
 
Yeah, if Dana doesn't tempt her with a big contract; she has all the elements needed to be a star. If she continues for a while at PFL, she will be even more ready to destroy the UFC.
 
Plenty of time to continue to improve her ground game.
 
has all the potential in the world
 
Chimaev, Topuria, and Islam have shown the most well rounded skillset at a high level so far.

They are the only current guys with potential to get in the GOAT conversation imo.

My longshot would be:

Ian Garry - if he grows some balls and starts to dictate fights instead of sitting back and waiting to counter. His size and speed for the division are elite, and he has a well rounded skillset, but he doesn’t force his opponents to fight his fight. I don’t like the guy, but he has the tools.
 
Merab: BW title is historically very hard to hold, he already has dominant wins over 3 former champs in aldo, O'malley and Yan. should he continue and beat Umar, sandhagen, Yan again Not sure who you could put over this man at BW- Divisional Goat potential

Dricus: The hardest stuff is immediately infront of him. khamzat and strickland. if he could beat those 2, He's at 4 title wins, with wins over Izzy, Strickland x2, Whittaker and Khamzat. And incredibly strong start to a title run. he is only 30. If he can do Strickland and khamzat this year, and average about 2 fights a year while holding the title for another 3 or so years....... Coversation could open up for dricus. his resume is already very strong for 8-0 Brunson, Till, Whittaker, Strickland, Izzy, is one of the strongest 5 fight streaks in the sport today. hard to picture it but at 30 years old 2-0 in title fights in the bag already he has plenty of time. - Divisional Goat potential

Illa: Resume is already crazy strong with wins over divisional goat candidates Max and Volk. Lots of fights for him to take, IMO FW is about as strong as it's ever been. and it is CERTAINLY stronger than in aldos era. If Illa can get Yair, Lopes, Ortega, Allen, Evloev on his list, He's the FW goat. - MMA GOAT potential

Khamzat: Tricky for him... He's one of those guys who split too much time between 2 divisions. I dont think He'll ever win 10 fights in either 1 division from this point. He'd have to pick a weightclass, Stick to it, then stay active and undefeated for a few years. Seems like a tall order but the potential is there. - Divisional Goat potential

Micheal Morales: young, sharp undefeated, about to enter ranks. if he can get the right fights to advance him and stay busy he could go very far. gsp is the goat of his division so thats big shoes to fill. 25 years old now, if he can get a belt before 30, could be something special. - MMA GOAT Potential

Shavkat: Undefeated, 9-0 in the UFC I believe, only 90+ percent finish rate. lots of good young fighters in this division. I expect him to be champ next year. If he can deal with the up and coming guys like Prates, buckley, Morales, JDM He's off to big big things. Dont care to see him fight leon/colby/usman - MMA GOAT Potential
 
The irony is if he goes to another division he severely lessens his chances of being a GOAT. Guy needs to stay at 145 and rack up title defenses.
 
His kryptonite is only 26

nurmagomedov-usman-nurmagomedov.gif
 
Cockov, dickev, bitchov, cuckev are the biggest goat candidates imo
 
Merab: BW title is historically very hard to hold, he already has dominant wins over 3 former champs in aldo, O'malley and Yan. should he continue and beat Umar, sandhagen, Yan again Not sure who you could put over this man at BW

Dricus: The hardest stuff is immediately infront of him. khamzat and strickland. if he could beat those 2, He's at 4 title wins, with wins over Izzy, Strickland x2, Whittaker and Khamzat. And incredibly strong start to a title run. he is only 30. If he can do Strickland and khamzat this year, and average about 2 fights a year while holding the title for another 3 or so years....... Coversation could open up for dricus. his resume is already very strong for 8-0 Brunson, Till, Whittaker, Strickland, Izzy, is one of the strongest 5 fight streaks in the sport today. hard to picture it but at 30 years old 2-0 in title fights in the bag already he has plenty of time.

Illa: Resume is already crazy strong with wins over divisional goat candidates Max and Volk. Lots of fights for him to take, IMO FW is about as strong as it's ever been. and it is CERTAINLY stronger than in aldos era. If Illa can get Yair, Lopes, Ortega, Allen, Evloev on his list, He's the FW goat.

Khamzat: Tricky for him... He's one of those guys who split too much time between 2 divisions. I dont think He'll ever win 10 fights in either 1 division from this point. He'd have to pick a weightclass, Stick to it, then stay active and undefeated for a few years. Seems like a tall order but the potential is there.

Marlon morales: young, sharp undefeated, about to enter ranks. if he can get the right fights to advance him and stay busy he could go very far. gsp is the goat of his division so thats big shoes to fill
I would have added Merab but his early career and lack of finishes will be held against him. Otherwise he's the next guy in line on my list.

DDP is also a beast but he looks so awkward I'm not 100% sold on him yet.
 
