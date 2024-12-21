Prediction league: Your future UFC GOAT Prospects?

Merab: BW title is historically very hard to hold, he already has dominant wins over 3 former champs in aldo, O'malley and Yan. should he continue and beat Umar, sandhagen, Yan again Not sure who you could put over this man at BW - Divisional Goat potential



Dricus: The hardest stuff is immediately infront of him. khamzat and strickland. if he could beat those 2, He's at 4 title wins, with wins over Izzy, Strickland x2, Whittaker and Khamzat. And incredibly strong start to a title run. he is only 30. If he can do Strickland and khamzat this year, and average about 2 fights a year while holding the title for another 3 or so years....... Coversation could open up for dricus. his resume is already very strong for 8-0 Brunson, Till, Whittaker, Strickland, Izzy, is one of the strongest 5 fight streaks in the sport today. hard to picture it but at 30 years old 2-0 in title fights in the bag already he has plenty of time. - Divisional Goat potential



Illa: Resume is already crazy strong with wins over divisional goat candidates Max and Volk. Lots of fights for him to take, IMO FW is about as strong as it's ever been. and it is CERTAINLY stronger than in aldos era. If Illa can get Yair, Lopes, Ortega, Allen, Evloev on his list, He's the FW goat. - MMA GOAT potential



Khamzat: Tricky for him... He's one of those guys who split too much time between 2 divisions. I dont think He'll ever win 10 fights in either 1 division from this point. He'd have to pick a weightclass, Stick to it, then stay active and undefeated for a few years. Seems like a tall order but the potential is there. - Divisional Goat potential



Micheal Morales: young, sharp undefeated, about to enter ranks. if he can get the right fights to advance him and stay busy he could go very far. gsp is the goat of his division so thats big shoes to fill. 25 years old now, if he can get a belt before 30, could be something special. - MMA GOAT Potential



Shavkat: Undefeated, 9-0 in the UFC I believe, only 90+ percent finish rate. lots of good young fighters in this division. I expect him to be champ next year. If he can deal with the up and coming guys like Prates, buckley, Morales, JDM He's off to big big things. Dont care to see him fight leon/colby/usman - MMA GOAT Potential