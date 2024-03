Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot Sat. March 30 Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+ Main 10pm ET ESPN, ESPN+

This week the UFC sets down in Atlantic City, NJ for what I think is a nice little FN card.My friend and I went there in May, 2014 for the 50th Anniversary of The WHO. Joan Jett opened the show. It was in the same venue as this UFC card. We had a great time there.There is some nice wmma on this card. And you know I have an affinity for the ladies. With that in mind.Dudikova vs Gatto..Dudikova is 8-0 with 1 DWCS win, and 2 UFC wins. Hopefully somebody gets this girl a Wiki page after this 3rd UFC fight.Gatto is on a 2 fight skid. Losing to Cortez (UD) and Ariane (SD).Dudikova has no great wins yet. And I’m not sure of her ceiling yet. But I figure she beats Gatto.Dudikova by Decision.Virna (5) vs Loopy (10).. Very excited for this one.Virna is no joke. She’s riding a 2 fight win streak vs Angie (UD), and Marina (UD). She’s still solid, imo. But, she does turn 36 in May. She lost to Ribas (UD) before that Angie fight.Loopy has built a solid fanbase in at least 3 countries. Mexico, where she was born. Canada, where she moved to at 13. And has a dual citizenship with Mexico. And the US where she fights the most. She’s just very fun, and respectful, imo. And it’s a pleasure to say I’m a fan of hers.She holds/shares 2 badass UFC records. The quickest turnaround in between 2 UFC fights. She fought 2 Saturdays in a row (it’s been tied since). And she’s the only woman in the UFC to win 4 fights in one calendar year (it was actually 7 months).So clearly this is a really big opportunity. She can jump into the top 5 with a win. That would be really cool, imo. And I’d be very pleased for her. She’s 6-1 in her last 7. With the loss being to Angie, 5 fights ago. And her wins aren’t over complete cans either. She has some very respectable wins on her resume. She’s much younger, and is really hungry. And seems to be improving incrementally as time moves on. She gets decisions. But they aren’t shitty fights, imo.You know my prediction here. Loopy by Decision. I really hope she gets it done.Canadian girls kick ass.This Weidman vs Silva fight.. Fuck me sideways. I don’t even want to think about it. But there are real memories there. So..Weidman turns 40 in June. Let us harken back to another time, and place.He first really caught my eye in his 3rd UFC fight. He put Tom Lawlor to sleep with a D’arce in round 1. Then he beat Maia by UD.We’re into 2012 at this point. I had a very attractive gf from the Philippines at the time. Munoz was Weidman’s next fight. Munoz was 12-2 going into that fight. My gf was so excited. She had gotten into the sport in the previous 2 years because of me. Weidman fucking battered, and bloodied Munoz, brutally. The JBG was represented well in the refs of the day. My gf was broken hearted.Weidman’s next fight was Silva. It was a couple months before I moved to the US. So July, 2013. Long story short.. I met a dude at a peeler bar I was watching at. He was a big Silva fan. We bet $20 on the winner. That dude was almost as broken hearted as my ex-gf. lol. But he paid up, and even bought me a few beers, as well. A good dude.I just had a feeling it was coming. The wrestling is what made the choice pretty clear to me. And we all know what happened. I’ve never been a fan, or a hater. So I’m neutral on the guy. But this needs to be his LAST full combat fight ever again. And Bruno is durable as fuck. He’s never been KO/TKO. And he’s only ranked mid-20s, or something world wide. I don’t see Weidman winning this fight. I just hope he at least goes the distance. Or gets a stoppage of his own.I’m taking Silva.The ME Of The EVENING..This is as high level as it gets in this sport. Erin (2) vs Manon (3). Both with only one loss on their records early in their careers. 12-1 vs 11-1.Where to start? There’s too much to mention. So I think I’ll skip the big breakdown for this one.When you have a very good striker. Fighting a very good wrestler.. I take the wrestler 90% of the time. Erin is more rounded, and younger. And that girl is confident, and hungry. She has already beaten Andrade, and Taila. And many people believe Taila beat Shevchenko. You can’t just ignore that.Manon has a few very good UFC wins. But except for Rose with an injury to her finger. There are no marquee performances, since her first 2 UFC fights, imo. She has great stand up. But her last 4 fights have all gone the distance. And we must remember. She got injured, and needed knee surgery as the number 1 contender. She was out 11 months. This is only her second fight since October, 2022.But I’ve been calling Erin a future champion for a while now. So, it’s an easy pick. Even if the fight doesn’t go that way.Erin by Decision.In homage to both the ladies, and my memories of Atlantic City. I present to you. The walkout song of the woman that took wmma mainstream. Performed by a female that went into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame the very next year, in 2015.Edit.Thank you for the thread @PurpleStorm