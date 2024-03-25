Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot Sat. March 30 Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+ Main 10pm ET ESPN, ESPN+

Jackonfire said: I'm definitely looking forward to the main event, more so than last weekend. And I agree, the winner should get the next title shot. I'll be rooting for Blanchfield. I like the way she fights.



And I always like watching Loopy fight. She has a nice little streak going right now but Jandiroba is a step up and will be a good test.



Dudakova vs. Gatto seem evenly matched.



Looks like its going to be Ladies Night in Atlantic City Saturday night. Thanks for the thread purp.





My pleasure Jack. It's the least I can do to give back a bit, considering all the time you've spent creating and hosting the play by play threads along with weigh ins and post fight press conferences. Honestly I don't think I could do all that.Yeah Loopy vs. Jandiroba is a good fight. I haven't reviewed anything yet but I'll probably pick Loopy.How did the PbP discussions originate here? What were they like in the past? Did people argue more over their favorite fighters and whatnot? What's similar and what's different from before I joined? I'm still a relative newb considering the experience of many play by play posters. Who made these threads before you started doing them?As always you picked up on the musical cues. Lots of great artists from New Jersey, including some doo wop bands whose names I can't recall and don't feel like looking up. The Chairman of the Board Frank Sinatra is from Hoboken New Jersey. I'm fairly sure Patti Smith is a Jersey girl.