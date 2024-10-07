Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night 244 - Roybal vs. Taira: October 12 prelims 4pm et, Main 7pm et ESPN+

Saturday October 12 it's UFC Fight Night 244 - Royval vs. Taira, from the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here's the Pre-fight discussion where you can post your breakdowns, predictions hopes and aspirations for the fights. Which fights intrigue you most? Any sleepers where you feel it should be a great fight? Bear in mind this thread is usually posted earlier in the week. If you see new information about the card just add a post yourself. Follow standard rules here and most important be civil. Enjoy fight week!

FIGHT CARD

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 244 - ROYVAL VS. TAIRA​

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
OCT 12, 2024
United States
UFC APEX, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES


UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira October 12, 2024 UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV​

Main Card ESPN+ 7:00 PM ET
Prelims ESPN+ 4:00 PM ET

Main Event - Flyweight

Brandon 'Raw Dawg' Royval

BRANDON ROYVAL 16-7-0​

vs



TATSURO TAIRA 16-0-0​


MATCHFIGHTERS
13
Brad Tavares

Brad
Tavares
20-9-0		Middleweight
Jun Yong 'The Iron Turtle' Park

Jun
Yong Park
17-6-0
12
Grant 'KGD' Dawson

Grant
Dawson
21-2-1		Lightweight
Rafa 'Gifted' Garcia

Rafa
Garcia
16-3-0
11
Cory 'Poppins' McKenna

Cory
McKenna
8-3-0		Strawweight
Julia Polastri

Julia
Polastri
12-4-0
10
Daniel 'D-Rod' Rodriguez

Daniel
Rodriguez
17-5-0		Welterweight
Alex 'The Great White' Morono

Alex
Morono
24-10-0
9
Abdul Razak 'Judo Thunder' Alhassan

Abdul
Razak Alhassan
12-6-0		Middleweight
Josh Fremd

Josh
Fremd
11-6-0
8
Chidi 'Chidi Bang Bang' Njokuani

Chidi
Njokuani
23-10-0		Welterweight
Jared 'Nite Train' Gooden

Jared
Gooden
23-9-0
7
Terrance 'T.Wrecks' McKinney

Terrance
McKinney
15-7-0		Lightweight
Unknown Fighter

Unknown
Fighter
--
6Ramazonbek
Temirov
15-2-1		FlyweightC.J.
Vergara
12-5-1
5Pat
Sabatini
18-5-0		FeatherweightJonathan
Pearce
14-6-0
4Themba
Gorimbo
13-4-0		WelterweightNiko
Price
16-7-0
3Junior
Tafa
5-3-0		HeavyweightChris
Barnett
23-8-0
2Cody
Haddon
7-1-0		BantamweightDan
Argueta
9-2-0
1Clayton
Carpenter
7-0-0		FlyweightLucas
Rocha
17-1-0

www.sherdog.com

Soul Train Dance Entrance at the Apex?

That would be cool.
 
